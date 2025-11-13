2026 P-51 Flag football Tryouts

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If you are 10 years old on August 1, 2025; you will try out for 10u.
If you are 10 years old on August 2, 2025; you will try out for 9u.
If you have questions regarding age or do not understand the age requirement, please reach out to [email protected] before registering. Thanks in advance!
If you are 12 years old on August 1, 2025; you will try out for 12u.
If you are 12 years old on August 2, 2025; you will try out for 11u.
If you have questions regarding age or do not understand the age requirement, please reach out to [email protected] before registering. Thanks in advance!
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