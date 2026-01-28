2026 PAFCOM Annual Grand Parade & Festival

About this event
· Brand Visibility: Top-tier logo placement on the Parade & Festival poster, official website (www.pafcomnj.org), and newspaper advertisements.
· Event Recognition: Exclusive placement of our corporate banners at all PAFCOM events.
· Verbal Recognition: Acknowledge sponsors verbally at the opening and closing of all PAFCOM events, press conferences, and meetings.
· Showcase & Promotion: Live recognition at the Festival, alongside a complimentary 10’x10’ premium booth space (inclusive of tent, table, and 2 chairs).
· Digital Engagement: Dedicated recognition across social media channels (FB and Instagram).
· Gala Experience: Full-page color advertisement and prime placement in the Grand Marshal Gala journal, plus two (2) VIP tickets to the event.
· Brand Visibility: Top-tier logo placement on the Parade & Festival poster, official website (www.pafcomnj.org), and newspaper advertisements.
· Event Recognition: Exclusive placement of our corporate banners at all PAFCOM events.
· Verbal Recognition: Acknowledge sponsors verbally at the opening and closing of all PAFCOM events, press conferences, and meetings.
· Digital Engagement: Dedicated recognition across social media channels (FB and Instagram).
· Gala Experience: Full-page color advertisement and prime placement in the Grand Marshal Gala journal, plus two (2) VIP tickets to the event.rity entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
· Brand Visibility: Top-tier logo placement on the Parade & Festival poster, official website (www.pafcomnj.org), and newspaper advertisements.
· Event Recognition: Exclusive placement of our corporate banners at all PAFCOM events.
· Digital Engagement: Dedicated recognition across social media channels (FB and Instagram).
· Gala Experience: Full-page color advertisement in the Grand Marshal Gala journal.
· Brand Visibility: Top-tier logo placement on the Parade & Festival poster, and official website (www.pafcomnj.org).
· Digital Engagement: Dedicated recognition across social media channels (FB and Instagram).
· Gala Experience: Full-page color advertisement in the Grand Marshal Gala journal.
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