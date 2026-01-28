2026 PAFCOM Annual Grand Parade & Festival

· Brand Visibility: Top-tier logo placement on the Parade & Festival poster, official website (www.pafcomnj.org), and newspaper advertisements.

· Event Recognition: Exclusive placement of our corporate banners at all PAFCOM events.

· Verbal Recognition: Acknowledge sponsors verbally at the opening and closing of all PAFCOM events, press conferences, and meetings.

· Showcase & Promotion: Live recognition at the Festival, alongside a complimentary 10’x10’ premium booth space (inclusive of tent, table, and 2 chairs).

· Digital Engagement: Dedicated recognition across social media channels (FB and Instagram).

· Gala Experience: Full-page color advertisement and prime placement in the Grand Marshal Gala journal, plus two (2) VIP tickets to the event.