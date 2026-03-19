2026 Pageant Registration

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Must be 10 year of age by May 9, 2026 but no older than 12 years of age by May 9, 2026. Must not hold another title. May not hold any other title.
Must be 13 year of age by May 9, 2026 but no older than 16 years of age by May 9, 2026. See complete rules in Pageant packet. May not hold any other title.
Must be 17 years of age by May 9, 2026 but no older than 21 years of age by May 9, 2026. See complete rules in Pageant packet. May not hold any other title.
Must be 22 years of age by May 9, 2026. See complete rules in Pageant packet. May not hold any other title.
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