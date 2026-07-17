Orange County Arts Alliance

Hosted by

Orange County Arts Alliance

About this event

2026 Paint it Orange Artist Registration

Early Bird Registration (Wed., Sept. 30 - Fri., Oct. 2)
$30

Discount tickets for early bird registration closes Tuesday, September 1 at 11:59pm! Registered artists can submit ONE painting this year.

General Registration (Fri., Sept 25 - Sun., Sept 27)
$35

Registered artists can submit ONE painting this year.

General Registration (Wed., Sept. 30 - Fri., Oct. 2)
$35

Registered artists can submit ONE painting this year.

Pay what you can! (Fri., Sept 25 - Sun., Sept 27)
Free

Please make a donation for the amount of your choice! Registered artists can submit ONE painting this year.

Pay what you can! (Wed., Sept. 30 - Fri., Oct. 2)
Free

Please make a donation for the amount of your choice! Registered artists can submit ONE painting this year.

Add a donation for Orange County Arts Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!