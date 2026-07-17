2026 Paint it Orange Artist Registration

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Discount tickets for early bird registration closes Tuesday, September 1 at 11:59pm! Registered artists can submit ONE painting this year.
Registered artists can submit ONE painting this year.
Registered artists can submit ONE painting this year.
Please make a donation for the amount of your choice! Registered artists can submit ONE painting this year.
Please make a donation for the amount of your choice! Registered artists can submit ONE painting this year.
$
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