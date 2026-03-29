2026 Paint 'n Sip with Sarah

$30 per person includes the canvas, paint, & tools necessary for this Paint Night Workshop!
$30 per person includes the canvas, paint, & tools necessary for this Paint Night Workshop!
$5 additional Donation to benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$5
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
$10 additional Donation to benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$10
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
$25 additional Donation to benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$25
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!