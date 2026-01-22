Pasco Kids First

Pasco Kids First

2026 Paint the Night Blue Gala a "Blue Tie" Event

6121 Massachusetts Ave

New Port Richey, FL 34653, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Host Sponsor / Entertainment Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 tables of 8, 2 drink tickets per guest, 10 raffle tickets per guest, 1 premium Blue raffle ticket exclusive for Host, Entertainment, or Safe at Home Sponsors only. VIP seating, Recognition throughout the evening, social media recognition, half page recognition in the program and on the table.

Safe at Home Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 tables of 10, 2 drink tickets per guest, 10 raffle tickets per guest, 1 premium Blue raffle ticket exclusive for Host, Entertainment, or Safe at Home Sponsors only. Recognition throughout the evening, social media recognition, recognition in the program and on the table.

Charcuterie Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This sponsor will be recognized at the Charcuterie table as the Charcuterie sponsor. They will receive a half table for 5 guests, social media recognition, recognition in the program and on the table.

Help Me Heal Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 tables of 10, social media recognition, recognition in the program and on the table.

Child Advocate Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

half table of 5, social media recognition, recognition in the program and on the table.

Individual Raffle Tickets
$20

Raffle tickets are for our basket raffles. Each Basket has a minimum value of $500. Guests must be present to win.

7 for $100 Raffle tickets
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Raffle tickets are for our basket raffles. Each Basket has a minimum value of $500. Guests must be present to win.

individual 50/50 tickets
$10

50/50 tickets. Guests do not have to be present to win 50/50

Ten 50/50 tickets for $75
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten 50/50 tickets. Guests do not have to be present to win 50/50

Add a donation for Pasco Kids First

$

