2026 Painted Mustang Run - Students

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About this event
Bartlesville, OK 74006, USA
Includes one student registration for the 5K run and shirt
Includes one additional PMR shirt
Includes one student registration for the 5K run and shirt for a student who would not otherwise be able to participate. You will receive a separate email with a donation receipt.
Sponsor receives company name in small print on t-shirt
Sponsor receives company name in medium print on t-shirt
Water station sponsors man a water station to make sure our students stay hydrated during the 5K! Company name and logo at one of the water stations and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt.
Color sponsors man a color station to throw color on our student during the 5K! Only 5 sponsorships available. Sponsor receives company name and logo at one of the color stations and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt.
Sponsor receives company name and logo at starting line and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt and publications for the run
Honor of shooting off confetti cannons at the start of each race
Includes one volunteer pass for the event. Volunteers do not receive a shirt unless it's purchased above for $10. Sign ups to work a specific time slot and activity at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0549ADAE2EABFBCF8-64542114-2026
For event staff use to input paper registrations for students and teachers/staff
$
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