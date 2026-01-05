A C T For Seneca County Opportunity Center

Hosted by

A C T For Seneca County Opportunity Center

About this event

2026 Palm Sunday Dinner

780 E County Rd 20

Tiffin, OH 44883, USA

Ham Dinner
$12

Ham, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Coleslaw, Roll & Butter, Cookie

Chicken Dinner
$12

Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Coleslaw, Roll & Butter, Cookie

Single Raffle Ticket
$1

Raffle Tickets for your chance to win the Grand Prize of $250

2nd Place Prize of $100

Various Easter Baskets provided by generous donors

6 Raffle Tickets for $5
$5

Raffle Tickets for your chance to win the Grand Prize of $250

2nd Place Prize of $100

Various Easter Baskets provided by generous donors

Add a donation for A C T For Seneca County Opportunity Center

$

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