2026 Palm Sunday Dinner

About this event
Ham, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Coleslaw, Roll & Butter, Cookie
Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Coleslaw, Roll & Butter, Cookie
Raffle Tickets for your chance to win the Grand Prize of $250
2nd Place Prize of $100
Various Easter Baskets provided by generous donors
Raffle Tickets for your chance to win the Grand Prize of $250
2nd Place Prize of $100
Various Easter Baskets provided by generous donors
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