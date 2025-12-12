Hosted by

Pennsylvania Association of Mathematics Teacher Educators

About this event

2026 PAMTE Symposium Registration and Membership

Shippensburg University

PA 17257, USA

Registration Fee for BOTH Days and Membership
$100

I will attend BOTH days (Wednesday and Thursday). Includes yearly membership cost.

Registration Fee for Wednesday ONLY and Membership
$70

I will attend ONE day (Wednesday). Includes yearly membership cost.

Registration Fee for Thursday ONLY and Membership
$70

I will attend ONE day (Thursday). Includes yearly membership cost.

Regular Membership
$30

Full year membership (not attending Symposium).

Partial Membership
$10

Partial year membership (not attending Symposium).

Grad Student, Registration Fee for BOTH Days and Membership
$80

I am a graduate student and will attend BOTH days (Wednesday and Thursday). Includes yearly membership cost.

Grad Student, Registration Fee for Wed ONLY and Membership
$50

I am a graduate student and will attend ONE day (Wednesday). Includes yearly membership cost.

Grad Student, Registration Fee for Thurs ONLY and Membership
$50

I am a graduate student and will attend ONE day (Thursday). Includes yearly membership cost.

Grad Student Membership
$10

Full year membership for graduate student (not attending Symposium).

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