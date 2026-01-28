Day of Independence Committee of Panamanians in New York, Inc

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Day of Independence Committee of Panamanians in New York, Inc

About this event

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2026 Panamanian Parade Street Festival Vendors

Classon Avenue & Eastern Parkway

Food 1 item
Food 1
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 2 item
Food 2
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 3 item
Food 3
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 4 item
Food 4
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 5 item
Food 5
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 6 item
Food 6
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 7 item
Food 7
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 8 item
Food 8
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 9 item
Food 9
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 10 item
Food 10
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 11 item
Food 11
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 12 item
Food 12
$195

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 13 item
Food 13
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 14 item
Food 14
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 15 item
Food 15
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 16 item
Food 16
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 17 item
Food 17
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 18 item
Food 18
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 19 item
Food 19
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 20 item
Food 20
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 21 item
Food 21
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 22 item
Food 22
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 23 item
Food 23
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 24 item
Food 24
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 25 item
Food 25
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 26 item
Food 26
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 27 item
Food 27
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 28 item
Food 28
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 29 item
Food 29
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 30 item
Food 30
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 31 item
Food 31
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 32 item
Food 32
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 33 item
Food 33
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 34 item
Food 34
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 35 item
Food 35
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 36 item
Food 36
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 37 item
Food 37
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 38 item
Food 38
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 39 item
Food 39
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 40 item
Food 40
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 41 item
Food 41
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 42 item
Food 42
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 43 item
Food 43
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 44 item
Food 44
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 45 item
Food 45
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 46 item
Food 46
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 47 item
Food 47
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 48 item
Food 48
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 49 item
Food 49
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Food 50 item
Food 50
$395

Food vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 1 item
Merchandise 1
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 2 item
Merchandise 2
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 3 item
Merchandise 3
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 4 item
Merchandise 4
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 5 item
Merchandise 5
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 6 item
Merchandise 6
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 7 item
Merchandise 7
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 8 item
Merchandise 8
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 9 item
Merchandise 9
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 10 item
Merchandise 10
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 11 item
Merchandise 11
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 12 item
Merchandise 12
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 13 item
Merchandise 13
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 14 item
Merchandise 14
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

Merchandise 15 item
Merchandise 15
$395

Merchandise vendor spot for booth at the Panamanian Parade Street Festival.

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