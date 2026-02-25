2026 Pancake Breakfast

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About this event
987 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701, USA
Enjoy the breakfast!
Color “business card” Screen Ad (3.5” x 2”; vert. or hor.)
Plus 10 tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)
B & W, “business card” Screen Ad (3.5” x 2”; vert. or hor.)
Plus 10 tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)
8 line, Screen Ad (max 50 characters, 32 pt, Arial per line)
Plus 8 Tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)
5 line, Screen Ad (max 50 characters, 32 pt, Arial per line)
Plus 6 Tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)
3 line, Screen Ad (max 50 characters, 32 pt, Arial per line)
Plus 4 Tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)
1 Line, Screen Ad (max 50 characters, 32 pt, Arial)
Plus 2 Tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)
1 Line, Placemat Ad (max 24 characters, 18 pt, Arial)
$
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