Rotary Club of Yonkers-East Yonkers

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Yonkers-East Yonkers

About this event

2026 Pancake Breakfast

St. John's Riverside Hospital

987 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy the breakfast!

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Color “business card” Screen Ad (3.5” x 2”; vert. or hor.)

Plus 10 tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)

Diamond Sponsorship
$600

B & W, “business card” Screen Ad (3.5” x 2”; vert. or hor.)

Plus 10 tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)

Sapphire Sponsorship
$500

8 line, Screen Ad (max 50 characters, 32 pt, Arial per line)

Plus 8 Tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)

Emerald Sponsorship
$300

5 line, Screen Ad (max 50 characters, 32 pt, Arial per line)

Plus 6 Tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)

Gold Sponsorship
$200

3 line, Screen Ad (max 50 characters, 32 pt, Arial per line)

Plus 4 Tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)

Silver Sponsorship
$100

1 Line, Screen Ad (max 50 characters, 32 pt, Arial)                      

Plus 2 Tickets to the Breakfast (pick up at the door)

Bronze Sponsorship
$50

1 Line, Placemat Ad (max 24 characters, 18 pt, Arial)

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Yonkers-East Yonkers

$

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