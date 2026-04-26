2026 Pancakes in the Park: A Jackson Scouting Fundraiser

About this event
Ticket includes a hearty breakfast of 3 pancakes, 2 sausages, and applesauce. Served with your choice of one milk, orange juice, or water.
Presale discounted ticket a perfect portion for children and smaller appetites! Includes 2 buttermilk pancakes, 1 sausage, and applesauce. Served with your choice of one milk, orange juice, or water.
Your choice of one coffee, milk, or water.
One serving of orange juice.
3 Extra Sausage Links
$
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