Scout Troop 765 - Jackson, WI Fire Department - Bay-Lakes Council

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Scout Troop 765 - Jackson, WI Fire Department - Bay-Lakes Council

About this event

2026 Pancakes in the Park: A Jackson Scouting Fundraiser

Jackson Dr

Jackson, WI 53037, USA

Adults (Ages 9+): $12 (After 6/1 & Day of)
$12

Ticket includes a hearty breakfast of 3 pancakes, 2 sausages, and applesauce. Served with your choice of one milk, orange juice, or water.

Children (Ages 0-8): $6 (After 6/1 & Day of)
$6

Presale discounted ticket a perfect portion for children and smaller appetites! Includes 2 buttermilk pancakes, 1 sausage, and applesauce. Served with your choice of one milk, orange juice, or water.

Milk / Coffee / Water
$1

Your choice of one coffee, milk, or water.

Orange Juice
$1.50

One serving of orange juice.

Extra Sauage
$2

3 Extra Sausage Links

Add a donation for Scout Troop 765 - Jackson, WI Fire Department - Bay-Lakes Council

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