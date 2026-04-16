Rotary Club of Santa Fe Foundation

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Santa Fe Foundation

About this event

2026 Pancakes on the Plaza

63 Lincoln Ave

Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA

General Admission
$12

Enjoy a hot pancake breakfast and full access to all 4th of July Plaza festivities while directly supporting local Santa Fe youth!

Family Four Pack
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring the whole family and enjoy four hot pancake breakfasts and full access to the 4th of July festivities at a great value, all while supporting local Santa Fe youth!

Four-Pack Add-On Ticket
$10

Have a group larger than four? Add these discounted $10 tickets to your order for any extra guests in your party! (Please note: This special rate is exclusively for adding extra guests to a Family Four-Pack purchase).

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Santa Fe Foundation

$

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