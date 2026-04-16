2026 Pancakes on the Plaza

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About this event
Enjoy a hot pancake breakfast and full access to all 4th of July Plaza festivities while directly supporting local Santa Fe youth!
Bring the whole family and enjoy four hot pancake breakfasts and full access to the 4th of July festivities at a great value, all while supporting local Santa Fe youth!
Have a group larger than four? Add these discounted $10 tickets to your order for any extra guests in your party! (Please note: This special rate is exclusively for adding extra guests to a Family Four-Pack purchase).
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!