2026 LBI PARACON EXPO - Medium & Tarot Card Reader Registration

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About this event
These sessions offer the possibility of connection—where impressions, energies, and messages may come forward in unexpected ways.
Each session is 30 minutes.
30 Minute Session
Through the language of the cards, uncover symbols, patterns, and insights that may illuminate the road ahead.
Each session is uniquely guided—no two experiences are ever the same.
15 Minute Session
Through the language of the cards, uncover symbols, patterns, and insights that may illuminate the road ahead.
Each session is uniquely guided—no two experiences are ever the same.
$
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