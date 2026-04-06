Long Beach Island Historical Association

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Long Beach Island Historical Association

About this event

2026 LBI PARACON EXPO - Medium & Tarot Card Reader Registration

129 Engleside Ave

Beach Haven, NJ 08008, USA

Pyschic Mediums
$70

These sessions offer the possibility of connection—where impressions, energies, and messages may come forward in unexpected ways.

Each session is 30 minutes.

Tarot Card Reader - 30 Minute Session
$70

30 Minute Session

Through the language of the cards, uncover symbols, patterns, and insights that may illuminate the road ahead.

Each session is uniquely guided—no two experiences are ever the same.

Tarot Card Reader - 15 Minute Session
$35

15 Minute Session

Through the language of the cards, uncover symbols, patterns, and insights that may illuminate the road ahead.

Each session is uniquely guided—no two experiences are ever the same.

Add a donation for Long Beach Island Historical Association

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