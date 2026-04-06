2026 LBI PARACON EXPO - VIP Experience

Begin with a medium-led sensitivity circle, where awareness is heightened and intuition awakened. Then step into the investigative realm, learning to work with scientific instruments designed to detect what cannot be easily seen.

In small groups of just 12, you’ll move through two historic buildings, each holding its own stories, its own echoes… its own energy. Touch the past. Listen closely. Observe what reveals itself.

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The evening concludes with a shared reflection—where experiences are revealed, compared, and questioned.