Long Beach Island Historical Association

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Long Beach Island Historical Association

About this event

2026 LBI PARACON EXPO - Walking Ghost Tour

129 Engleside Ave

Beach Haven, NJ 08008, USA

Adult
$15

Explore the legends of pirate booty, ghost dogs, the girl in white and more.  Join our walking tour through Beach Haven and decide for yourself - fact or fiction?

Child - Ages 5- 12
$8

Explore the legends of pirate booty, ghost dogs, the girl in white and more.  Join our walking tour through Beach Haven and decide for yourself - fact or fiction?

Child - Under 5
Free

Explore the legends of pirate booty, ghost dogs, the girl in white and more.  Join our walking tour through Beach Haven and decide for yourself - fact or fiction?

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