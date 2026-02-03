2026 Parade Ball Sponsorship

Who doesn’t love a Photo Booth? Our Photo Booth offers 2x6 print copies for all guests in the photo, free photo downloads, instant sharing by text, online gallery accessible by guests post-event • Sponsorship level is exclusive

- Your name or BUSINESS logo branded on all Photo Booth materials, including printed and digital pictures

- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a PowerPoint presentation shown on the closed circuit TVs at Anthony’s Ocean View during the cocktail hour

- Your name or BUSINESS logo listed on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade website associated with the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball

- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a Social Media mention by @nhvparade

- 4 VIP passes for the Grandstand on Parade day