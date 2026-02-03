2026 Parade Ball Sponsorship

About this event
Parade Ball - Official Signature Event Sponsor
Who doesn’t love a Photo Booth? Our Photo Booth offers 2x6 print copies for all guests in the photo, free photo downloads, instant sharing by text, online gallery accessible by guests post-event • Sponsorship level is exclusive
- Your name or BUSINESS logo branded on all Photo Booth materials, including printed and digital pictures
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a PowerPoint presentation shown on the closed circuit TVs at Anthony’s Ocean View during the cocktail hour
- Your name or BUSINESS logo listed on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade website associated with the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a Social Media mention by @nhvparade
- 4 VIP passes for the Grandstand on Parade day
Enjoy the evening with contemporary & Traditional Irish music by the acclaimed McLean Avenue Band • Sponsorship level is non-exclusive
- 2 tickets to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
- Your name or BUSINESS logo for Band Sponsorship prominently displayed at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a PowerPoint presentation shown on the closed circuit TVs at Anthony’s Ocean View during the cocktail hour
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a full page ad highlighting that the sounds of
McLean Avenue brought to you by [your name/Business]
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a Social Media mention by @nhvparade
- 4 VIP passes for the Grandstand on Parade day
Kick off the night right with a delicious drink & hors d’oeuvres • Sponsorship level is non-exclusive
- Your name or BUSINESS logo prominently displayed at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
- Your name or BUSINESS logo in a full page ad highlighting the cocktail hour brought to you by [your name/Business]
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a PowerPoint presentation shown on the closed circuit TVs at Anthony’s Ocean View during the cocktail hour
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a Social Media mention by @nhvparade
- 2 VIP Passes for the Grandstand on Parade Day
- Commemorative picture at the ball with 2026 Grand Marshal, 2026 Parade Queen, and 2026 Honor Attendant
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!