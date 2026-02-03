Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

2026 Parade Ball Sponsorship

450 Lighthouse Road

New Haven, CT 06512

Parade Ball - Official Signature Event Sponsor
$5,000

  • Ten tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Your company logo included in promotional materials for ball
  • Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint Presentation displayed at the ball
  • Opportunity to present Parade Ball Award to recipient with photo opportunities
  • Inside cover/full-page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all attendees
  • Four tickets for family-friendly VIP seating on parade day for your company employees and their families
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street on Parade Day
  • Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route
"When Irish Eyes are Smiling" Photo Booth Sponsorship
$3,000

Who doesn’t love a Photo Booth? Our Photo Booth offers 2x6 print copies for all guests in the photo, free photo downloads, instant sharing by text, online gallery accessible by guests post-event • Sponsorship level is exclusive
- Your name or BUSINESS logo branded on all Photo Booth materials, including printed and digital pictures
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a PowerPoint presentation shown on the closed circuit TVs at Anthony’s Ocean View during the cocktail hour
- Your name or BUSINESS logo listed on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade website associated with the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a Social Media mention by @nhvparade
- 4 VIP passes for the Grandstand on Parade day

"Dance the Night Away" Band Sponsorship
$1,500

Enjoy the evening with contemporary & Traditional Irish music by the acclaimed McLean Avenue Band • Sponsorship level is non-exclusive
- 2 tickets to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
- Your name or BUSINESS logo for Band Sponsorship prominently displayed at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a PowerPoint presentation shown on the closed circuit TVs at Anthony’s Ocean View during the cocktail hour
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a full page ad highlighting that the sounds of
McLean Avenue brought to you by [your name/Business]
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a Social Media mention by @nhvparade
- 4 VIP passes for the Grandstand on Parade day

Cocktail Hour Sponsorship
$500

Kick off the night right with a delicious drink & hors d’oeuvres • Sponsorship level is non-exclusive
- Your name or BUSINESS logo prominently displayed at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
- Your name or BUSINESS logo in a full page ad highlighting the cocktail hour brought to you by [your name/Business]
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a PowerPoint presentation shown on the closed circuit TVs at Anthony’s Ocean View during the cocktail hour
- Your name or BUSINESS logo included in a Social Media mention by @nhvparade
- 2 VIP Passes for the Grandstand on Parade Day
- Commemorative picture at the ball with 2026 Grand Marshal, 2026 Parade Queen, and 2026 Honor Attendant

