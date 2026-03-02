2026 Parade of Gardens Spring in ABQ

This ticket will allow you to visit all gardens on the tour and have lunch (lunch is held in Garden #5). You MUST check in at the Albuquerque Garden Center at 10120 Lomas Blvd NE, in the Los Altos Park, to pick up your map & wristband. Children under 12 are free with an accompanying adult.



Light Luncheon Menu:

Asian Noodle Salad

with assorted vegetables and greens,

topped with chicken or Tofu.

Bread & Butter

Mexican Chocolate Brownie or Lemon Bar

Iced Tea or Lemonade