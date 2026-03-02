Albuquerque Garden Center

Hosted by

Albuquerque Garden Center

About this event

2026 Parade of Gardens Spring in ABQ

10120 Lomas Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112, USA

2026 Garden Tour w/ Lunch
$40

This ticket will allow you to visit all gardens on the tour and have lunch (lunch is held in Garden #5). You MUST check in at the Albuquerque Garden Center at 10120 Lomas Blvd NE, in the Los Altos Park, to pick up your map & wristband. Children under 12 are free with an accompanying adult.

Light Luncheon Menu:
Asian Noodle Salad

with assorted vegetables and greens,

topped with chicken or Tofu.

Bread & Butter

Mexican Chocolate Brownie or Lemon Bar

Iced Tea or Lemonade

2026 Garden Tour only
$20

This ticket will allow you to visit all gardens on the tour but does NOT include lunch. You MUST check in at the Albuquerque Garden Center at 10120 Lomas Blvd NE, in the Los Altos Park, to pick up your map & wristband. Children under 12 are free with an accompanying adult.

Add a donation for Albuquerque Garden Center

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