2026 Parade of Gardens Spring in ABQ

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This ticket will allow you to visit all gardens on the tour and have lunch (lunch is held in Garden #5). You MUST check in at the Albuquerque Garden Center at 10120 Lomas Blvd NE, in the Los Altos Park, to pick up your map & wristband. Children under 12 are free with an accompanying adult.
Light Luncheon Menu:
Asian Noodle Salad
with assorted vegetables and greens,
topped with chicken or Tofu.
Bread & Butter
Mexican Chocolate Brownie or Lemon Bar
Iced Tea or Lemonade
This ticket will allow you to visit all gardens on the tour but does NOT include lunch. You MUST check in at the Albuquerque Garden Center at 10120 Lomas Blvd NE, in the Los Altos Park, to pick up your map & wristband. Children under 12 are free with an accompanying adult.
$
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