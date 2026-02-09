2026 Colfax PTO Fundraising Gala Sponsorships

Offered by
About this shop
2 page advertisement spread (11" wide by 8.5" tall) in the Event Program, preferred placement Sponsor Recognition at the event and on social media, and 2 tickets to the gala
Full page advertisement (5.5" wide x 8.5" tall) in the Event Program, Sponsor Recognition at the event and on social media
Half page advertisement (5.5" wide x 4.25" tall) in the Event Program, Sponsor Recognition at the event and on social media
Select this item if you would like someone from the Gala planning team to contact you about an in-kind donation for the silent auction
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!