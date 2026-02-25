2026 Parent's Poker Night

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About this event
Burlingame Community Center, 850 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010, USA
$100 gets you into the tournament and food + drinks. Rebuys will be available at the event. Additional donations are welcome.
Don't want to play but want to enjoy an evening out with friends. Come hang out, have dinner & drinks, and enjoy a relaxing, fun parent's night out. Additional donations are welcome.
Full Rebuy to be purchased during the event.
Half Rebuy to be purchased during the event.
Several folks have asked if they can donate without purchasing a ticket above. Most suggested $20, but you can add anything you want on top if you please.
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