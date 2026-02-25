Lions Dad's Club

Hosted by

Lions Dad's Club

About this event

2026 Parent's Poker Night

Elm Room

Burlingame Community Center, 850 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010, USA

Play Poker, Eat and Drink
$100

$100 gets you into the tournament and food + drinks. Rebuys will be available at the event. Additional donations are welcome.

Hang Out, Eat and Drink
$50

Don't want to play but want to enjoy an evening out with friends. Come hang out, have dinner & drinks, and enjoy a relaxing, fun parent's night out. Additional donations are welcome.

Full Rebuy
$100

Full Rebuy to be purchased during the event.

Half Rebuy
$50

Half Rebuy to be purchased during the event.

Can't come, but would like to donate anyway
$20

Several folks have asked if they can donate without purchasing a ticket above. Most suggested $20, but you can add anything you want on top if you please.

Add a donation for Lions Dad's Club

$

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