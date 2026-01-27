2026 Parish Life Conference - Sponsorship Opportunities

Hosted by
About this event
Sole presenting sponsor at event; verbal mention during introduction of event; sign in entrance; pre and post event visibility; logo and social media recognition
verbal mention during introduction of event; sign in entrance; pre and post event visibility; logo and social media recognition
verbal mention during introduction of event; pre and post event visibility; logo and social media recognition
pre and post event visibility; logo and social media recognition
name and social media recognition
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!