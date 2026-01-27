St. Nicholas Orthodox Church

Hosted by

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church

About this event

2026 Parish Life Conference - Sponsorship Opportunities

3171 S 48th St

Springdale, AR 72762, USA

Seraphim
$5,000

Sole presenting sponsor at event; verbal mention during introduction of event; sign in entrance; pre and post event visibility; logo and social media recognition

Cherubim
$2,500

verbal mention during introduction of event; sign in entrance; pre and post event visibility; logo and social media recognition

Virtues
$1,000

verbal mention during introduction of event; pre and post event visibility; logo and social media recognition

Archangels
$500

pre and post event visibility; logo and social media recognition

Angels
$250

name and social media recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!