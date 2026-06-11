Young Professionals of Parma

Hosted by

Young Professionals of Parma

About this event

2026 Parma Heights Frights Participation

6200 Pearl Rd

Cleveland, OH 44130, USA

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$3,000

Presenting Sponsor: $3,000
- (2) exclusive social media posts on all social channels, thanking our presenting sponsor. One before and one after event.
- “Presented By” marketing on all event marketing materials, including at event banner.
- Logo on “thank you to our partners” banner at event.
- choice of “Pop Up” or “Trunk or Treat” space included.
- prime location at event based upon choice of trunk or pop up.

ADMISSION SPONSOR
$1,500

Admission Sponsor: $1,500
- (1) exclusive social media post on all social channels, thanking our admission sponsor for free admission to the community.
- “Free admission thanks to” marketing on all event marketing materials, including at event banner.
- Logo on “thank you to our partners” banner at event.
- choice of “Pop Up” or “Trunk or Treat” space included.
- prime location at event based upon choice of trunk or pop up.

LOGO SPONSOR
$100

Logo Sponsor: $100
- Logo on “thank you to our partners” banner at event.
- choice of “Pop Up” or “Trunk or Treat” space included.

IN-KIND SPONSOR
Free

In-Kind Sponsor: Please contact us for more information.
- Logo on exclusive banner that thanks all in kind donation sponsors for providing materials or volunteers to help make this event happen.

Trunk-Or-Treat Space
$35

Trunk-or-treat trunk space - 1 parking space

Business Pop-Up Space
$50

Business pop-up space - 2 side by side parking spaces worth of room will be provided. Vendor's license required if you are selling products from your space. You must provide your own tables, chairs and tent. Tents can be no larger than 10' x 10'.

Food Truck
$50

Must have vendor's license and insurance, as required by City of Parma Heights. The City will coordinate with you directly for the permit, and is waiving all permit costs.

Volunteer
Free

Sign-up to be a volunteer to help the day of the event.

Touch-a-Truck
Free

Sign up to bring a vehicle for touch-a-truck. Please include type of vehicle in the "Additional comments" section.

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