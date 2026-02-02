2026 Party for the Pack, Masquerade Ball

Hosted by
About this event
One ticket to the event with food, drinks, and all the fun!
One ticket to the event with food, drinks, and all the fun--plus an invitation to the Masquerade pre-party the night of the event (hosted by Sarah and Joseph Scalia)
Join the Host Committee and get one ticket to the event, with food, drinks, and fun---plus an invitation to the Masquerade pre-party the night of the event AND a Host Committee cocktail party on March 21st (hosted by Sadie Talmadge and Jeff Harper).
Support those that make our TCS community so special, and buy a ticket for a member of our faculty and staff to attend the Masquerade Ball!
Masks on! TCS students will collaborate to make beautiful masks for the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!