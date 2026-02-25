2026 Party on Park Business Sponsorship

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About this event
UHCA Business Members who are providing tastes/samples can sponsor at no charge - you will be included in all marketing materials, be on the map, and receive coverage on UHCA social media and UH News.
UHCA Business Members can sponsor at no cost as a member benefit - you will be included in all marketing materials, be in the map, and receive coverage on UHCA social media and UH News.You will have a 10'x10' space, bring your own canopy, table and chairs.
Non-UHCA Business Members can sponsor for $50 - you will be included in all marketing materials, be in the map, and receive coverage on UHCA social media and UH News. Consider joining as a business member and we'll apply this fee towards your membership!
Non-profit organizations that are partners with or members of UHCA are welcome to participate at no cost. Partners include UHCDC, UHSS, SD Public Library, SD Police, SD Parks & Recreation, school PTA organizations, UHWW, UHArts. If in doubt, send us a message and we'll confirm.
All other non-profits, we ask for a contribution to help defray our significant expenses in putting this event on.
YOU MUST SELECT A POP ITEM ABOVE - your order will be rejected without a Party on Park sponsorship (no cost to UHCA members, $50 for non-members). This add-on is for 1 week of Summer Concerts discounted through our partnership with UHCDC. This includes a 10'x10' space with a 6' table and 2 chairs included. More details will follow from the Summer Concerts team.
YOU MUST SELECT A POP ITEM ABOVE - your order will be rejected without a Party on Park sponsorship (no cost to UHCA members, $50 for non-members). This add-on is for 2 weeks of Summer Concerts discounted through our partnership with UHCDC. This includes a 10'x10' space with a 6' table and 2 chairs included. More details will follow from the Summer Concerts team.
YOU MUST SELECT A POP ITEM ABOVE - your order will be rejected without a Party on Park sponsorship (no cost to UHCA members, $50 for non-members). This add-on is for 3 weeks of Summer Concerts discounted through our partnership with UHCDC. This includes a 10'x10' space with a 6' table and 2 chairs included. More details will follow from the Summer Concerts team.
YOU MUST SELECT A POP ITEM ABOVE - your order will be rejected without a Party on Park sponsorship (no cost to UHCA members, $50 for non-members). This add-on is for 4 weeks of Summer Concerts discounted through our partnership with UHCDC. This includes a 10'x10' space with a 6' table and 2 chairs included. More details will follow from the Summer Concerts team.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!