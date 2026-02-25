2026 Party on Park Business Sponsorship

YOU MUST SELECT A POP ITEM ABOVE - your order will be rejected without a Party on Park sponsorship (no cost to UHCA members, $50 for non-members). This add-on is for 1 week of Summer Concerts discounted through our partnership with UHCDC. This includes a 10'x10' space with a 6' table and 2 chairs included. More details will follow from the Summer Concerts team.