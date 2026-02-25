University Heights Community Association

Hosted by

University Heights Community Association

About this event

2026 Party on Park Business Sponsorship

4600 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92116, USA

POPS-UHCA Business Member (Storefront, no street space)
Free

UHCA Business Members who are providing tastes/samples can sponsor at no charge - you will be included in all marketing materials, be on the map, and receive coverage on UHCA social media and UH News.

POPM-UHCA Business Member Non-Food
Free

UHCA Business Members can sponsor at no cost as a member benefit - you will be included in all marketing materials, be in the map, and receive coverage on UHCA social media and UH News.You will have a 10'x10' space, bring your own canopy, table and chairs.

POPV-Non-Member Non-food
$50

Non-UHCA Business Members can sponsor for $50 - you will be included in all marketing materials, be in the map, and receive coverage on UHCA social media and UH News. Consider joining as a business member and we'll apply this fee towards your membership!

POPP-Non-profit UHCA Partner
Free

Non-profit organizations that are partners with or members of UHCA are welcome to participate at no cost. Partners include UHCDC, UHSS, SD Public Library, SD Police, SD Parks & Recreation, school PTA organizations, UHWW, UHArts. If in doubt, send us a message and we'll confirm.

POPN-Non-profit (not a UHCA partner)
$50

All other non-profits, we ask for a contribution to help defray our significant expenses in putting this event on.

SCON1 Summer Concerts Add-on
$50

YOU MUST SELECT A POP ITEM ABOVE - your order will be rejected without a Party on Park sponsorship (no cost to UHCA members, $50 for non-members). This add-on is for 1 week of Summer Concerts discounted through our partnership with UHCDC. This includes a 10'x10' space with a 6' table and 2 chairs included. More details will follow from the Summer Concerts team.

SCON2 Summer Concerts Add-on
$85

YOU MUST SELECT A POP ITEM ABOVE - your order will be rejected without a Party on Park sponsorship (no cost to UHCA members, $50 for non-members). This add-on is for 2 weeks of Summer Concerts discounted through our partnership with UHCDC. This includes a 10'x10' space with a 6' table and 2 chairs included. More details will follow from the Summer Concerts team.

SCON3 Summer Concerts Add-on
$120

YOU MUST SELECT A POP ITEM ABOVE - your order will be rejected without a Party on Park sponsorship (no cost to UHCA members, $50 for non-members). This add-on is for 3 weeks of Summer Concerts discounted through our partnership with UHCDC. This includes a 10'x10' space with a 6' table and 2 chairs included. More details will follow from the Summer Concerts team.

SCON4 Summer Concerts Add-on
$150

YOU MUST SELECT A POP ITEM ABOVE - your order will be rejected without a Party on Park sponsorship (no cost to UHCA members, $50 for non-members). This add-on is for 4 weeks of Summer Concerts discounted through our partnership with UHCDC. This includes a 10'x10' space with a 6' table and 2 chairs included. More details will follow from the Summer Concerts team.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!