Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA Inc

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Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA Inc

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2026 PASS Autism Acceptance Shirt

Child Small item
Child Small item
Child Small
$12

Join us in celebrating our 30th Anniversary!

2026 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Shirt

Shirt has a round neck and removable tags.

0
Child Medium item
Child Medium item
Child Medium
$12

Join us in celebrating our 30th Anniversary!

2026 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Shirt

Shirt has a round neck and removable tags.

0
Child Large item
Child Large item
Child Large
$12

Join us in celebrating our 30th Anniversary!

2026 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Shirt

Shirt has a round neck and removable tags.

0
Adult Small item
Adult Small item
Adult Small
$15

Join us in celebrating our 30th Anniversary!

2026 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Shirt

Shirt has a V-neck and removable tags.

0
Adult Medium item
Adult Medium item
Adult Medium
$15

Join us in celebrating our 30th Anniversary!

2026 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Shirt

Shirt has a V-neck and removable tags.

0
Adult Large item
Adult Large item
Adult Large
$15

Join us in celebrating our 30th Anniversary!

2026 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Shirt

Shirt has a V-neck and removable tags.

0
Adult XL item
Adult XL item
Adult XL
$15

Join us in celebrating our 30th Anniversary!

2026 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Shirt

Shirt has a V-neck and removable tags.

0
Adult 2X item
Adult 2X item
Adult 2X
$15

Join us in celebrating our 30th Anniversary!

2026 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Shirt

Shirt has a V-neck and removable tags.

0
Adult 3X item
Adult 3X item
Adult 3X
$17

Join us in celebrating our 30th Anniversary!

2026 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Shirt

Shirt has a V-neck and removable tags.

0
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