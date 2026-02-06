2026 Passport to an International Soirée

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About this event
One (1) ticket to event.
Two (2) tickets to event and 2 drink tickets. Includes name highlighted on social media before the event, and on slideshow and printed program during the Soiree.
Four (4) tickets to event and 4 drink tickets. Includes name highlighted on social media before the event, and on slideshow and printed program during the Soiree.
Six (6) tickets to event and 6 drink tickets. Includes name highlighted on social media before the event, and on slideshow and printed program during the Soiree.
Eight (8) tickets to event (full table). Includes name or company logo highlighted in group social media before the event, and on slideshow, printed program, and sponsored table during the Soiree.
Eight (8) tickets to event (full table). Includes name or company logo highlighted in individual social media post before the event, and on slideshow, printed program, and sponsored table during the Soiree.
Four (4) tickets and corporate sponsor recognition: multiple social media sponsor highlights; logo and company name included in promotional materials (including event program); logo and company name highlighted in press releases, media interviews, and radio announcements promoting the Soiree.
Six (6) tickets and corporate sponsor recognition: multiple dedicated sponsor highlights with logo and company name on social media and promotional materials (including event program and slideshow); logo and company name highlighted in press releases, media interviews, and radio announcements promoting the Soiree. Sponsor name and mission highlighted during the event as a community partner.
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