Immigrant Welcome And Resource Center Inc

Hosted by

Immigrant Welcome And Resource Center Inc

About this event

2026 Passport to an International Soirée

Discovery Lodge

5301 Nurrenbern Rd, Evansville, IN 47712, USA

General Admission
$115

One (1) ticket to event.

IWRC Friend - 2 tickets
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) tickets to event and 2 drink tickets. Includes name highlighted on social media before the event, and on slideshow and printed program during the Soiree.


IWRC Partner - 4 tickets
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four (4) tickets to event and 4 drink tickets. Includes name highlighted on social media before the event, and on slideshow and printed program during the Soiree.

IWRC Ally - 6 tickets
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six (6) tickets to event and 6 drink tickets. Includes name highlighted on social media before the event, and on slideshow and printed program during the Soiree.

Individual or Nonprofit Table Sponsor - 8 tickets
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Eight (8) tickets to event (full table). Includes name or company logo highlighted in group social media before the event, and on slideshow, printed program, and sponsored table during the Soiree.

Corporate Table Sponsor - 8 tickets
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Eight (8) tickets to event (full table). Includes name or company logo highlighted in individual social media post before the event, and on slideshow, printed program, and sponsored table during the Soiree.

Marketing Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four (4) tickets and corporate sponsor recognition: multiple social media sponsor highlights; logo and company name included in promotional materials (including event program); logo and company name highlighted in press releases, media interviews, and radio announcements promoting the Soiree.

International Ambassador - 6 tickets
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six (6) tickets and corporate sponsor recognition: multiple dedicated sponsor highlights with logo and company name on social media and promotional materials (including event program and slideshow); logo and company name highlighted in press releases, media interviews, and radio announcements promoting the Soiree. Sponsor name and mission highlighted during the event as a community partner.

Add a donation for Immigrant Welcome And Resource Center Inc

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