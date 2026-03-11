Le Lycee Francais Et International De San Diego
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Le Lycee Francais Et International De San Diego

About this event

Sales closed

2026 PASTEL SOIRÉE AUCTION

Pick-up location

BERNARDO WINERY / LFSD

Principal for a day item
Principal for a day item
Principal for a day
$100

Starting bid

Ever wondered what it's like to lead our school for a day? Here's your chance to find out! Shadow Director Francois and experience the responsibilities of school leadership firsthand.


Number of students : 1

Babysitting with Jasmine item
Babysitting with Jasmine item
Babysitting with Jasmine
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a worry-free date night or weekend break while your child is cared for in the comfort of your home. I am donating 4 hours of babysitting, available on any weekend day or evening, with scheduling to be arranged.
Whether you’re planning a dinner out, an adventure, or simply some uninterrupted time together, you can relax knowing your child is with a trusted, familiar educator you see every day. With 20 years of experience working with children, I create fun, engaging activities that make time at home enjoyable and meaningful.
Peace of mind for parents and a great night out. (heart emoji here)


Number of students : 2

Leadership Mentorship for 1 student item
Leadership Mentorship for 1 student item
Leadership Mentorship for 1 student
$100

Starting bid

- Three 30min sessions across the year
- Focus on public speaking, initiative-building, and confidence
- Opportunity to lead a school moment (School show, event introduction, etc.)
- Certificate of completion


Number of students : 1

Afternoon at the beach item
Afternoon at the beach item
Afternoon at the beach
$100

Starting bid

Come spend an afternoon at the beach with your choice of sandcastles, beach games, surfing, and snacks.


Number of students : 2

Virtual Reality / Esports item
Virtual Reality / Esports item
Virtual Reality / Esports
$100

Starting bid

Are you curious about virtual reality and esports? Join us for an immersive gaming experience in a small-group session with your friends!


Number of students : 4

Lunch at Casa Guadalajara item
Lunch at Casa Guadalajara item
Lunch at Casa Guadalajara item
Lunch at Casa Guadalajara
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a selection of authentic Mexican Food at Casa Guadalajara.


Number of students : 2

Miniature Golf at Pelly's item
Miniature Golf at Pelly's item
Miniature Golf at Pelly's item
Miniature Golf at Pelly's
$100

Starting bid

In addition to offering a fun time with us, outdoors, Mini Golf also contributes to your child's sportsmanship, cognitive skills such as hand-eye coordination, concentration, decision-making and problem-solving.


Number of students : 2

Art project item
Art project item
Art project
$100

Starting bid

"La Rêverie Parisienne"

An homage to the timeless elegance of Art Nouveau, this captivating painting transports the viewer to the romantic heart of Paris at the turn of the century. 

The composition is rich with ornamental detail. Black Lilies curl around the corners of the piece framing a lovely young woman, this work celebrates femininity not as fragility, but as quiet power, an introspective muse suspended between past and present. Both decorative and deeply expressive, the painting invites collectors to step into a moment of stillness, beauty, and reverie.

A striking centerpiece for any collection, La Rêverie Parisienne captures the enduring allure of Paris and the poetic spirit of Art Nouveau in a single, unforgettable vision.


Art project item
Art project item
Art project
$100

Starting bid

Art project item
Art project item
Art project
$100

Starting bid

Art project item
Art project item
Art project
$100

Starting bid

Making French crêpes item
Making French crêpes item
Making French crêpes
$100

Starting bid

I'm offering to host a special crêpe-making experience with your child. Together, we’ll mix the ingredients, cook delicious crêpes, and share a fun, hands-on moment while exploring a touch of French culture.


Number of students : 1

Afternoon at Sea World item
Afternoon at Sea World item
Afternoon at Sea World item
Afternoon at Sea World
$100

Starting bid

Join us as we go to Sea World for a fun time exploring all the fascinating sea creatures. You will have the chance to see jelly fish, otters, whales, penguins, sea turtles, and a good chance the new shark exhibit. We will also have a nice lunch, relaxing by the bay.


Number of students : 2

Movie and Crêpes item
Movie and Crêpes item
Movie and Crêpes
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a movie at the theater followed by a crêpe snack at a french bakery.


Number of students : 1

Plant, Paint, & Picnic item
Plant, Paint, & Picnic item
Plant, Paint, & Picnic
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a creative day outdoors! We’ll start at Mission Hills Nursery, where each participant will pick out their very own plant. Then we’ll walk over to Pioneer Park to decorate pots and plant our new greenery. Afterward, we’ll relax with a picnic and enjoy some playtime in the park.


Number of students : 2

Ceramic class item
Ceramic class item
Ceramic class
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a hands-on ceramic class and take home a unique piece of art made by you.


Number of students : 2

Capoeira session item
Capoeira session
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun Capoeira class and discover the energy of this Brazilian martial art that mixes dance, music, and acrobatics.


Number of students : 2

Picnic with a tortoise item
Picnic with a tortoise item
Picnic with a tortoise
$100

Starting bid

Spend an afternoon at a park with a trusted adult and an adorable redfoot tortoise. Learn fun facts about tortoises and enjoy yummy snacks.


Number of students : 2

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