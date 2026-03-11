2026 PASTEL SOIRÉE AUCTION

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About this event
BERNARDO WINERY / LFSD
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it's like to lead our school for a day? Here's your chance to find out! Shadow Director Francois and experience the responsibilities of school leadership firsthand.
Number of students : 1
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Enjoy a worry-free date night or weekend break while your child is cared for in the comfort of your home. I am donating 4 hours of babysitting, available on any weekend day or evening, with scheduling to be arranged.
Whether you’re planning a dinner out, an adventure, or simply some uninterrupted time together, you can relax knowing your child is with a trusted, familiar educator you see every day. With 20 years of experience working with children, I create fun, engaging activities that make time at home enjoyable and meaningful.
Peace of mind for parents and a great night out. (heart emoji here)
Number of students : 2
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- Three 30min sessions across the year
- Focus on public speaking, initiative-building, and confidence
- Opportunity to lead a school moment (School show, event introduction, etc.)
- Certificate of completion
Number of students : 1
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Come spend an afternoon at the beach with your choice of sandcastles, beach games, surfing, and snacks.
Number of students : 2
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Are you curious about virtual reality and esports? Join us for an immersive gaming experience in a small-group session with your friends!
Number of students : 4
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Enjoy a selection of authentic Mexican Food at Casa Guadalajara.
Number of students : 2
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In addition to offering a fun time with us, outdoors, Mini Golf also contributes to your child's sportsmanship, cognitive skills such as hand-eye coordination, concentration, decision-making and problem-solving.
Number of students : 2
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"La Rêverie Parisienne"
An homage to the timeless elegance of Art Nouveau, this captivating painting transports the viewer to the romantic heart of Paris at the turn of the century.
The composition is rich with ornamental detail. Black Lilies curl around the corners of the piece framing a lovely young woman, this work celebrates femininity not as fragility, but as quiet power, an introspective muse suspended between past and present. Both decorative and deeply expressive, the painting invites collectors to step into a moment of stillness, beauty, and reverie.
A striking centerpiece for any collection, La Rêverie Parisienne captures the enduring allure of Paris and the poetic spirit of Art Nouveau in a single, unforgettable vision.
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I'm offering to host a special crêpe-making experience with your child. Together, we’ll mix the ingredients, cook delicious crêpes, and share a fun, hands-on moment while exploring a touch of French culture.
Number of students : 1
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Join us as we go to Sea World for a fun time exploring all the fascinating sea creatures. You will have the chance to see jelly fish, otters, whales, penguins, sea turtles, and a good chance the new shark exhibit. We will also have a nice lunch, relaxing by the bay.
Number of students : 2
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Enjoy a movie at the theater followed by a crêpe snack at a french bakery.
Number of students : 1
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Enjoy a creative day outdoors! We’ll start at Mission Hills Nursery, where each participant will pick out their very own plant. Then we’ll walk over to Pioneer Park to decorate pots and plant our new greenery. Afterward, we’ll relax with a picnic and enjoy some playtime in the park.
Number of students : 2
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Enjoy a hands-on ceramic class and take home a unique piece of art made by you.
Number of students : 2
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Enjoy a fun Capoeira class and discover the energy of this Brazilian martial art that mixes dance, music, and acrobatics.
Number of students : 2
Starting bid
Spend an afternoon at a park with a trusted adult and an adorable redfoot tortoise. Learn fun facts about tortoises and enjoy yummy snacks.
Number of students : 2
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