2026 PASTEL SOIRÉE AUCTION

"La Rêverie Parisienne"

An homage to the timeless elegance of Art Nouveau, this captivating painting transports the viewer to the romantic heart of Paris at the turn of the century.

The composition is rich with ornamental detail. Black Lilies curl around the corners of the piece framing a lovely young woman, this work celebrates femininity not as fragility, but as quiet power, an introspective muse suspended between past and present. Both decorative and deeply expressive, the painting invites collectors to step into a moment of stillness, beauty, and reverie.

A striking centerpiece for any collection, La Rêverie Parisienne captures the enduring allure of Paris and the poetic spirit of Art Nouveau in a single, unforgettable vision.



