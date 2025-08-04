2026 Pat Routa Memorial Golf Sponsorships

Hosted by
Lagrange, OH 44050
Foursome Included - sponsor branding on all marketing materials. All mentions of "3nd Annual Pat Routa Memorial Golf Outing" will have "presented by Your Company" after it. That's right, you're the primary sponsor. Your business will be front and centered in nearly every possible way through the event.
Our event sponsors help to make a huge difference for our events. With this sponsorship your branding will be included on all marketing materials, on the TVs inside the clubhouse and more! This sponsorship INCLUDES a foursome so get your team ready!
Prominently display your business name, logo and information on ALL of the golf carts playing in the outing. Can include a logo, QR code and/or small message that will be displayed.
Is your brand ready to be on center stage? Sign up for our Hole in One Sponsorship tier - this will allow you to giveaway a prize up to $15,000 in value.
Becoming a dinner sponsor is an excellent way to give your brand focused exposure to approximately 200 people during our dinner and raffle programming.
Want to provide the swing oil for our golfers? Your business name and brand will be featured on the beverage carts that are driving around the golf course and you will also have prominent signage throughout the dinner programming.
Fuel the athletes and get excellent exposure for your brand. Our breakfast sponsors are one of the main reasons golfers love our outing. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this unique offering.
Your sponsorship will be used so that we can provide an incredible prize opportunity for our golfers. Current prize would be a brand new golf cart valued at $15,000!
Branding and signage at one of the challenge holes.
Get your brand in front of 144 golfers with our sitting hole sponsor. This sponsor tier allows you to sit at the hole so feel free to bring your hype crew, giveaway items, promo materials and chat with golfers all day long. This sponsorship tier does include lunch & dinner. Max of 3 guests per sponsorship.
Branded signage at one of the holes on the golf course
Have a furry friend that you love? Pat was a lover of animals and he loved to support the local animal shelters. If you want to have a photo of your pet at one of the holes on the golf course and you want to support the Friendship APL - consider this sponsorship level!
