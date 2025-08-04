Padriac Routa Memorial Foundation

Padriac Routa Memorial Foundation

2026 Pat Routa Memorial Golf Sponsorships

665 US Grant St

Lagrange, OH 44050

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$3,000

Foursome Included - sponsor branding on all marketing materials. All mentions of "3nd Annual Pat Routa Memorial Golf Outing" will have "presented by Your Company" after it. That's right, you're the primary sponsor. Your business will be front and centered in nearly every possible way through the event.

Event Sponsor item
Event Sponsor
$2,000

Our event sponsors help to make a huge difference for our events. With this sponsorship your branding will be included on all marketing materials, on the TVs inside the clubhouse and more! This sponsorship INCLUDES a foursome so get your team ready!

Cart Sponsor item
Cart Sponsor
$750

Prominently display your business name, logo and information on ALL of the golf carts playing in the outing. Can include a logo, QR code and/or small message that will be displayed.

Hole in One Sponsor item
Hole in One Sponsor
$750

Is your brand ready to be on center stage? Sign up for our Hole in One Sponsorship tier - this will allow you to giveaway a prize up to $15,000 in value.

Dinner Sponsor item
Dinner Sponsor
$500

Becoming a dinner sponsor is an excellent way to give your brand focused exposure to approximately 200 people during our dinner and raffle programming.

Drink Sponsor item
Drink Sponsor
$500

Want to provide the swing oil for our golfers? Your business name and brand will be featured on the beverage carts that are driving around the golf course and you will also have prominent signage throughout the dinner programming.

Breakfast Sponsor item
Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Fuel the athletes and get excellent exposure for your brand. Our breakfast sponsors are one of the main reasons golfers love our outing. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this unique offering.

Hole-in-one Challange Sponsor item
Hole-in-one Challange Sponsor
$750

Your sponsorship will be used so that we can provide an incredible prize opportunity for our golfers. Current prize would be a brand new golf cart valued at $15,000!

Hole Challenge Sponsor item
Hole Challenge Sponsor
$250

Branding and signage at one of the challenge holes.

Sitting Hole Sponsor item
Sitting Hole Sponsor
$200

Get your brand in front of 144 golfers with our sitting hole sponsor. This sponsor tier allows you to sit at the hole so feel free to bring your hype crew, giveaway items, promo materials and chat with golfers all day long. This sponsorship tier does include lunch & dinner. Max of 3 guests per sponsorship.

Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$100

Branded signage at one of the holes on the golf course

Dog Hole Sponsor (Fundraiser for the Friendship APL) item
Dog Hole Sponsor (Fundraiser for the Friendship APL)
$50

Have a furry friend that you love? Pat was a lover of animals and he loved to support the local animal shelters. If you want to have a photo of your pet at one of the holes on the golf course and you want to support the Friendship APL - consider this sponsorship level!

