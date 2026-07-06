Orange text reading "PATCH AT THE PARK FESTIVAL" with three pumpkins in the foreground against a light tan background.
Rotary Club of Youngsville

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Youngsville

About this event

2026 Patch at the Park Festival Sponsorship

801 Savoy Rd

Youngsville, LA 70592, USA

Festival Event Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Quantity available: 1 (exclusive)


Our premier sponsorship with the highest visibility of the festival. Includes "presented by" naming rights on the event banner, signage, and all social media; first right of renewal for 2027; VIP recognition across all promotions; 8 admission tickets; access to the exclusive VIP area (shaded seating, refreshments, reserved viewing); a dedicated onsite space to promote your business with priority placement; logo on all event signage and promotional materials; and recognition during the event with a dedicated pre-event social media spotlight.


Optional add-on available: "Grand Marshal" recognition for +$500 — includes recognition during opening remarks, logo on the festival map, and inclusion in a pre-event press release.


Grand Marshal Add-On
$500

Quantity available: 1 (add-on only, pairs with Festival Event Sponsor)


Recognition during opening remarks, logo placement on the festival map, and inclusion in a pre-event press release. Available only to the Festival Event Sponsor.


Pumpkin Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Quantity available: 4


Feature your business as the heartbeat of the festival! Includes VIP recognition on social media and event promotions, 6 admission tickets, VIP area access, name/logo displayed on the entertainment stage or feature attraction, and logo included on sponsor banners and promotional materials.


Scarecrow / Kids Zone Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Quantity available: 4


Strong visibility for small and mid-sized businesses. Includes recognition on social media and event signage, 4 admission tickets, and a logo included on sponsor banners and signage. Cash and in-kind donations can be combined to reach this tier — contact us to coordinate.


Pumpkin Patch Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Quantity available: 3

Put your name on the most-photographed spot at the festival! Includes recognition on social media and event signage, 2 admission tickets, and a logo displayed at the Pumpkin Patch area.


Hayride Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Quantity available: 3. Sponsor a festival favorite. Includes recognition on social media and event signage, 2 admission tickets, as well as a logo displayed at the Hayride.

Kids Craft Area Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Quantity available: 3

Support hands-on family fun. Includes recognition on social media and event signage, 2 admission tickets, and the logo displayed at the Kids Craft Area.


Friends of Rotary ($500 or In-Kind Donation)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Quantity available: unlimited


Perfect for local businesses donating goods, materials, or services. Includes recognition on social media and 2 admission tickets. In-kind donations of equal or greater value are also welcome — contact us to arrange. Cash and in-kind contributions can be combined toward the Scarecrow/Kids Zone tier.


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