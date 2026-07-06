2026 Patch at the Park Festival Sponsorship

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Quantity available: 1 (exclusive)
Our premier sponsorship with the highest visibility of the festival. Includes "presented by" naming rights on the event banner, signage, and all social media; first right of renewal for 2027; VIP recognition across all promotions; 8 admission tickets; access to the exclusive VIP area (shaded seating, refreshments, reserved viewing); a dedicated onsite space to promote your business with priority placement; logo on all event signage and promotional materials; and recognition during the event with a dedicated pre-event social media spotlight.
Optional add-on available: "Grand Marshal" recognition for +$500 — includes recognition during opening remarks, logo on the festival map, and inclusion in a pre-event press release.
Quantity available: 1 (add-on only, pairs with Festival Event Sponsor)
Recognition during opening remarks, logo placement on the festival map, and inclusion in a pre-event press release. Available only to the Festival Event Sponsor.
Quantity available: 4
Feature your business as the heartbeat of the festival! Includes VIP recognition on social media and event promotions, 6 admission tickets, VIP area access, name/logo displayed on the entertainment stage or feature attraction, and logo included on sponsor banners and promotional materials.
Quantity available: 4
Strong visibility for small and mid-sized businesses. Includes recognition on social media and event signage, 4 admission tickets, and a logo included on sponsor banners and signage. Cash and in-kind donations can be combined to reach this tier — contact us to coordinate.
Quantity available: 3
Put your name on the most-photographed spot at the festival! Includes recognition on social media and event signage, 2 admission tickets, and a logo displayed at the Pumpkin Patch area.
Quantity available: 3. Sponsor a festival favorite. Includes recognition on social media and event signage, 2 admission tickets, as well as a logo displayed at the Hayride.
Quantity available: 3
Support hands-on family fun. Includes recognition on social media and event signage, 2 admission tickets, and the logo displayed at the Kids Craft Area.
Quantity available: unlimited
Perfect for local businesses donating goods, materials, or services. Includes recognition on social media and 2 admission tickets. In-kind donations of equal or greater value are also welcome — contact us to arrange. Cash and in-kind contributions can be combined toward the Scarecrow/Kids Zone tier.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!