2026 Patch at the Park Festival Sponsorship

Quantity available: 1 (exclusive)





Our premier sponsorship with the highest visibility of the festival. Includes "presented by" naming rights on the event banner, signage, and all social media; first right of renewal for 2027; VIP recognition across all promotions; 8 admission tickets; access to the exclusive VIP area (shaded seating, refreshments, reserved viewing); a dedicated onsite space to promote your business with priority placement; logo on all event signage and promotional materials; and recognition during the event with a dedicated pre-event social media spotlight.





Optional add-on available: "Grand Marshal" recognition for +$500 — includes recognition during opening remarks, logo on the festival map, and inclusion in a pre-event press release.



