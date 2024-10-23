2026 Patch Camping Trip

Hosted by
This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.
The Tent Camping Package Includes
- 2 Nights Camping at your own camping site (May 15-17th)
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- Parking
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Crafts, Dinner, Smores
Estimated total cost: $265, Remainder Due by March 15th ($215)
The RV Package Includes
- 2 Nights RV Site with Hookups, (May 15-17th)
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores
Estimated total cost: $315, Remainder Due by March 15th ($265)
*** Check that a cabin available and book it before paying on Zeffy.
The Cabin Camper Package
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores
* You book your own cabin through Ventura KOA and we recommend you do this ASAP!
Estimated total cost: $115, Remainder Due by March 15th ($65)
The Daycamper Package Includes
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- Parking
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores
Estimated total cost: $80, Remainder Due by March 15th ($30)
