2026 Patch Camping Trip

*** Check that a cabin available and book it before paying on Zeffy.





This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.



The Cabin Camper Package

- 1 Adult, 1 Student

- 1 Student Shirt

- Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores



* You book your own cabin through Ventura KOA and we recommend you do this ASAP!



Estimated total cost: $115, Remainder Due by March 15th ($65)