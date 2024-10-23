Hosted by

The Garden Patch Play School Inc

2026 Patch Camping Trip

7400 Pine Grove Rd

Santa Paula, CA 93060, USA

Tent Camping - Site Package
$50

This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.

The Tent Camping Package Includes
- 2 Nights Camping at your own camping site (May 15-17th)
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- Parking
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Crafts, Dinner, Smores

Estimated total cost: $265, Remainder Due by March 15th ($215)

RV Camping - Site Package
$50

This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.

The RV Package Includes
- 2 Nights RV Site with Hookups, (May 15-17th)
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores

Estimated total cost: $315, Remainder Due by March 15th ($265)

Cabin Camper - You must book your cabin via KOA
$50

*** Check that a cabin available and book it before paying on Zeffy.


This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.

The Cabin Camper Package
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores


* You book your own cabin through Ventura KOA and we recommend you do this ASAP!


Estimated total cost: $115, Remainder Due by March 15th ($65)

Day Camper - May 16th Only
$50

This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.

The Daycamper Package Includes
- 1 Adult, 1 Student
- Parking
- 1 Student Shirt
- Saturday Entertainment: Scavenger Hunt, Crafts, Dinner, Smores
Estimated total cost: $80, Remainder Due by March 15th ($30)

