Hosted by

The Garden Patch Play School Inc

About this event

2026 Patch Camping Trip - Teachers

7400 Pine Grove Rd

Santa Paula, CA 93060, USA

Teacher Camping - Tent
Free

This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.

The Tent Camping Package Includes
- 2 Nights Camping at your own camping site (May 15-17th)
- 1 Teacher Shirt
- 1 Teacher Meal

- Parking

Estimated total cost: $265, Remainder Due by March 15th ($215)

Teacher Camping - Day Camping
Free

The Daycamper Package Includes
- 1 Teacher Meal
- 1 Teacher Shirt

- Parking

Additional Adult
$15
Student
$30

** All students are required to get the shirt.

Additional Child
$15

No shirt.

Extra Shirt for Adult or Child
$15

Sizes taken down on next page.

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