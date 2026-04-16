2026 Patch Camping Trip - Teachers

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About this event
This is a non-refundable deposit that will go toward the total cost of camping.
The Tent Camping Package Includes
- 2 Nights Camping at your own camping site (May 15-17th)
- 1 Teacher Shirt
- 1 Teacher Meal
- Parking
Estimated total cost: $265, Remainder Due by March 15th ($215)
The Daycamper Package Includes
- 1 Teacher Meal
- 1 Teacher Shirt
- Parking
** All students are required to get the shirt.
No shirt.
Sizes taken down on next page.
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