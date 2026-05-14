2026 Paterson Student Scholarship Golf Classic

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About this event
Includes breakfast, lunch, and a great day of golf and networking for a good cause.
Includes breakfast, lunch, and a great day of golf and networking for a good cause.
Prominent hole signage and event recognition showcasing your support for Paterson students.
• Three (3) foursomes
• Premier event naming recognition as Presenting/Event Host Sponsor
• Prominent logo placement on all event signage, marketing materials, and social media promotions
• Speaking opportunity during luncheon or awards ceremony
• Exclusive signage at registration area and main event entrance
• Prominent signage with logo at the bar & dining area
• Four tee signs
• Recognition in press releases and event program
• Two (2) foursomes
• Prominent signage with logo at the bar & food area
• Two tee signs
• Two (2) foursomes
• Signage with logo in the dining area during lunch
• Two tee signs
• One (1) foursome
• Signage with logo displayed at a featured hole or contest area
• One tee sign
• Recognition in event program and promotional materials
• One (1) twosome
• One tee sign
• Recognition in event program and promotional materials
$
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