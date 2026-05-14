Fund for Paterson Public Schools

Hosted by

Fund for Paterson Public Schools

About this event

2026 Paterson Student Scholarship Golf Classic

138 NJ-23

Franklin, NJ 07416, USA

Single Golfer
$200

Includes breakfast, lunch, and a great day of golf and networking for a good cause.

Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes breakfast, lunch, and a great day of golf and networking for a good cause.

Hole Sponsor
$125

Prominent hole signage and event recognition showcasing your support for Paterson students.

Event Host Sponsor
$10,000

• Three (3) foursomes
• Premier event naming recognition as Presenting/Event Host Sponsor
• Prominent logo placement on all event signage, marketing materials, and social media promotions
• Speaking opportunity during luncheon or awards ceremony
• Exclusive signage at registration area and main event entrance
• Prominent signage with logo at the bar & dining area
• Four tee signs
• Recognition in press releases and event program

Platinum (Bar Sponsor)
$5,000

• Two (2) foursomes
• Prominent signage with logo at the bar & food area
• Two tee signs

Gold (Lunch Sponsor)
$3,500

• Two (2) foursomes
• Signage with logo in the dining area during lunch
• Two tee signs

Silver (Breakfast Sponsor)
$2,000

• One (1) foursome
• Signage with logo displayed at a featured hole or contest area
• One tee sign
• Recognition in event program and promotional materials

Bronze (Gift Sponsor)
$1,000

• One (1) twosome
• One tee sign
• Recognition in event program and promotional materials

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