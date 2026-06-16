2026 Pathfinder Village-Baseball Hall of Fame Golf Invitational

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About this event
Presenting sponsorship package includes three foursomes, 16 banquet reservations, exclusive hospitality experiences with the Hall of Fame Ambassador, two overnight accommodations at The Otesaga, and preeminent recognition throughout the event.
Corporate sponsorship package includes three foursomes, 12 banquet reservations, exclusive hospitality with the Hall of Fame Ambassador, three overnight accommodations at The Otesaga, Hall of Fame membership benefits, and prominent event recognition.
Platinum sponsorship package includes two foursomes, 12 banquet reservations, exclusive hospitality with the Hall of Fame Ambassador, one overnight accommodation at The Otesaga, Hall of Fame membership benefits, and prominent event recognition.
Founders’ sponsorship package includes two foursomes & banquet reservations, a half-page advertisement in Positively Pathfinder magazine, and prominent event recognition.
Producer sponsorship package includes one foursome, 8 banquet reservations, advertising recognition in Positively Pathfinder magazine, and prominent recognition throughout the event.
Gold sponsorship package includes two golfer registrations & banquet reservations, and recognition in Positively Pathfinder magazine.
Silver sponsorship package includes one golfer registration & banquet reservation, and recognition in Positively Pathfinder magazine.
Tee sponsorship includes course signage and recognition in Positively Pathfinder magazine.
Feature your business or organization with a full-page advertisement (8" x 10.5") in Positively Pathfinder magazine.
Feature your business or organization with a half-page advertisement (8" x 5.25") in Positively Pathfinder magazine.
Show your support with a listing in Positively Pathfinder magazine.
Purchase raffle tickets in advance for $10 each. Pre-sale purchasers receive a special offer: buy 5 tickets and receive a 6th ticket free, courtesy of Pathfinder Village.
One mulligan may be purchased for each golfer. Purchase for yourself or for your entire foursome. Available for purchase in advance or at registration.
Additional banquet reservations may be purchased for $75 per guest for individuals not included in a sponsorship or golfer registration package.
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