Six men in golf attire stand on a green course with a lake and wooded hills in the background.
Pathfinder Village Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Pathfinder Village Foundation, Inc.

About this event

2026 Pathfinder Village-Baseball Hall of Fame Golf Invitational

60 Lake St

Cooperstown, NY 13326, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

Presenting sponsorship package includes three foursomes, 16 banquet reservations, exclusive hospitality experiences with the Hall of Fame Ambassador, two overnight accommodations at The Otesaga, and preeminent recognition throughout the event.

Corporate Sponsor
$10,000

Corporate sponsorship package includes three foursomes, 12 banquet reservations, exclusive hospitality with the Hall of Fame Ambassador, three overnight accommodations at The Otesaga, Hall of Fame membership benefits, and prominent event recognition.

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500

Platinum sponsorship package includes two foursomes, 12 banquet reservations, exclusive hospitality with the Hall of Fame Ambassador, one overnight accommodation at The Otesaga, Hall of Fame membership benefits, and prominent event recognition.

Founders' Sponsor
$5,000

Founders’ sponsorship package includes two foursomes & banquet reservations, a half-page advertisement in Positively Pathfinder magazine, and prominent event recognition.

Producer Sponsor
$3,100

Producer sponsorship package includes one foursome, 8 banquet reservations, advertising recognition in Positively Pathfinder magazine, and prominent recognition throughout the event.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Gold sponsorship package includes two golfer registrations & banquet reservations, and recognition in Positively Pathfinder magazine.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Silver sponsorship package includes one golfer registration & banquet reservation, and recognition in Positively Pathfinder magazine.

Tee Sponsor
$500

Tee sponsorship includes course signage and recognition in Positively Pathfinder magazine.

Full Page Advertisement
$400

Feature your business or organization with a full-page advertisement (8" x 10.5") in Positively Pathfinder magazine.

Half Page Advertisement
$200

Feature your business or organization with a half-page advertisement (8" x 5.25") in Positively Pathfinder magazine.

Friends Listing
$100

Show your support with a listing in Positively Pathfinder magazine.

Raffle Tickets
$10

Purchase raffle tickets in advance for $10 each. Pre-sale purchasers receive a special offer: buy 5 tickets and receive a 6th ticket free, courtesy of Pathfinder Village.

Mulligans
$25

One mulligan may be purchased for each golfer. Purchase for yourself or for your entire foursome. Available for purchase in advance or at registration.

Additional Banquet Guests
$75

Additional banquet reservations may be purchased for $75 per guest for individuals not included in a sponsorship or golfer registration package.

Add a donation for Pathfinder Village Foundation, Inc.

$

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