2026 Pathfinder Village Pickleball Open

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About this event
Round robin play,
Grab & go breakfast, Bag lunch,
Event shirt, and Prizes for the winning brackets
Court Signage with approved messaging, Half Page Ad, Name on Sponsor Displays, and Shirt
Half Page Ad, Name on Sponsor Displays and shirt
Event Signage with approved messaging, Full Page Ad, Name on Sponsor Displays and Shirt
PROGRAM ADVERTISING IN POSITIVELY PATHFINDER FALL 2025 Edition
PROGRAM ADVERTISING IN POSITIVELY PATHFINDER FALL 2025 Edition
PROGRAM ADVERTISING IN POSITIVELY PATHFINDER FALL 2025 Edition
$
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