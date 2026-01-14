Pathfinder Village Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Pathfinder Village Foundation, Inc.

About this event

2026 Pathfinder Village Pickleball Open

124 Co Rd 52

Cooperstown, NY 13326, USA

Player Registration
$150

Round robin play,
Grab & go breakfast, Bag lunch,
Event shirt, and Prizes for the winning brackets

Court Sponsor
$300

Court Signage with approved messaging, Half Page Ad, Name on Sponsor Displays, and Shirt

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Half Page Ad, Name on Sponsor Displays and shirt

Trophy Sponsor
$750

Event Signage with approved messaging, Full Page Ad, Name on Sponsor Displays and Shirt

Friends Listing
$100

PROGRAM ADVERTISING IN POSITIVELY PATHFINDER FALL 2025 Edition

Half Page Ad 8x5.25"
$200

PROGRAM ADVERTISING IN POSITIVELY PATHFINDER FALL 2025 Edition

Full Page Ad 8x10.5"
$400

PROGRAM ADVERTISING IN POSITIVELY PATHFINDER FALL 2025 Edition

Add a donation for Pathfinder Village Foundation, Inc.

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