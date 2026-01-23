Hamilton County Coalition

Hosted by

Hamilton County Coalition

About this event

PTR - Sponsors

4011 Austin St

Chattanooga, TN 37411, USA

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:

  • 2 conference tickets
  • Vendor table included
  • Sponsor logo printed on all conference materials
  • Social media thank-you mention
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes:

  • 3 conference tickets
  • Vendor table included with increased visibility
  • Sponsor logo printed on all conference materials
  • Dedicated social media sponsor spotlights
  • Logo included on rotating “Thank You Sponsors” slide shown during breaks
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

  • 4 conference tickets
  • Premium vendor table placement in the vendor hall
  • Sponsor logo printed on all conference materials with top-tier placement
  • Opportunity to briefly address the full conference audience (1–2 minutes) to share your services or mission
  • Logo included on rotating “Thank You Sponsors” slide shown during breaks
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight post + inclusion in post-conference recap
Only for (THE RANCH TN) Conference Vendor
$200

THIS SPOT HAS BEEN SAVED FOR THE RANCH TN. Secure your vendor spot for $200, which includes a table, chair, and one conference registration. Put your organization front and center with nearly 300 recovery-focused professionals from across Tennessee—an ideal audience to build connections, share your mission, and grow your impact!

Only for (Focus) Conference Vendor
$200

THIS SPOT HAS BEEN SAVED FOR FOCUS. Secure your vendor spot for $200, which includes a table, chair, and one conference registration. Put your organization front and center with nearly 300 recovery-focused professionals from across Tennessee—an ideal audience to build connections, share your mission, and grow your impact!

(Only for Creekside Behavioral Health) Conference Vendor
$200

THIS SPOT HAS BEEN SAVED FOR CREEKSIDE Behavioral Health. Secure your vendor spot for $200, which includes a table, chair, and one conference registration. Put your organization front and center with nearly 300 recovery-focused professionals from across Tennessee—an ideal audience to build connections, share your mission, and grow your impact!

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