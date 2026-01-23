PTR - Sponsors

About this event
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THIS SPOT HAS BEEN SAVED FOR THE RANCH TN. Secure your vendor spot for $200, which includes a table, chair, and one conference registration. Put your organization front and center with nearly 300 recovery-focused professionals from across Tennessee—an ideal audience to build connections, share your mission, and grow your impact!
THIS SPOT HAS BEEN SAVED FOR FOCUS. Secure your vendor spot for $200, which includes a table, chair, and one conference registration. Put your organization front and center with nearly 300 recovery-focused professionals from across Tennessee—an ideal audience to build connections, share your mission, and grow your impact!
THIS SPOT HAS BEEN SAVED FOR CREEKSIDE Behavioral Health. Secure your vendor spot for $200, which includes a table, chair, and one conference registration. Put your organization front and center with nearly 300 recovery-focused professionals from across Tennessee—an ideal audience to build connections, share your mission, and grow your impact!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!