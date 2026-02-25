2026 Patterson School Alumni Reunion

About this event
Enjoy the full weekend with access to all main activities.
Guest Admission tickets are only valid with the purchase of a full price Alumni ticket. Guests will enjoy the full weekend with access to all main activities.
This ticket type is only valid with the purchase of a full price Alumni ticket. Children 12 and under will enjoy the full weekend with access to all main activities.
This rate reserves one double occupancy dorm room in Wiese Hall from Friday at 3pm through Sunday at Noon. Space is limited and rooms are available on a first come first serve basis.
Bring your tent and sleep under the stars! This rate reserves space for one tent in Lisa's Tent Village, Friday at 3pm through Sunday at Noon.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!