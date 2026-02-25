Patterson School Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Patterson School Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Patterson School Alumni Reunion

4630 Patterson School Dr

Lenoir, NC 28645, USA

Alumni/Staff Admission
$75

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all main activities.

Guest Admission - Adult Guest of Alumni
$50

Guest Admission tickets are only valid with the purchase of a full price Alumni ticket. Guests will enjoy the full weekend with access to all main activities.

Guest - Children 12 and Under
$25

This ticket type is only valid with the purchase of a full price Alumni ticket. Children 12 and under will enjoy the full weekend with access to all main activities.

Wiese Room Friday - Sunday
$150

This rate reserves one double occupancy dorm room in Wiese Hall from Friday at 3pm through Sunday at Noon. Space is limited and rooms are available on a first come first serve basis.

Camping Friday - Sunday
$25

Bring your tent and sleep under the stars! This rate reserves space for one tent in Lisa's Tent Village, Friday at 3pm through Sunday at Noon.

Add a donation for Patterson School Foundation Inc

$

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