2026 Paul K Fernandes Foundation Golf Outing

1 Little Harbor Rd

Wareham, MA 02571, USA

1 Mulligan
$10

See a Volunteer for ticket stub

6 Mulligans
$50

See a Volunteer for ticket stub

Hole #1 Contest
$10

Land on the green and enter to win!

See a Volunteer for ticket stub

Hole #17 Contest
$10

Land on the green and enter to win!

See a Volunteer for ticket stub

10 tickets
$10

See a Volunteer for tickets

30 Tickets
$25

See a Volunteer for tickets

50 tickets
$40

Best Value!

See a Volunteer for tickets

Lunch ONLY
$25

1 ticket for lunch after golf.
VFW - 4 Gibbs Ball Park Rd Wareham, Ma

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Golfers/2 Foursomes
Four company sign at holes #1, 3, 9 & 18
Award presenter to 1st Place Award Winner
Presenting sponsor entitlement to outing
Customized company name or logo on 12 flag sticks
If received before 8/1
Full Page Ad on Outside Program Booklet
*Company To Commit 4 Weeks Prior*

Partner Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Golfers/Foursome Customized company name or logo on 6 flag sticks * Company name and logo on all golf carts One customized company name or logo on flag stick 2 hole signs w/company name or logo - If received before 8/1

Golf Ball Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Golfers/Foursome
Company logo or name on 360 golf balls
One Hole sign w/company name and or logo
Full Page Ad in Program Book
If received before 8/1

Scorecard Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name and logo on all scorecards
4 Golfers/Foursome
One Hole sign w/company name and or logo if received before 8/1
Full Page Ad in Program Booklet

Golf Cart Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name and logo on all golf carts
4 Golfers/Foursome
One Hole sign w/company name and or logo
Full Page Ad in Program Booklet
If received before 8/1

Community Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Golfers
1 Hole sign- If received before 8/1

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Golfers
lunch for 4 Golfers

Single Golfer
$150

1 Golfer
lunch for 1 Golfer/person

Hole Sponsor
$350

Name or Logo on one Hole Sign Deadline 8/1

Add a donation for Paul K. Fernandes Foundation

$

