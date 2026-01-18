2026 Paving Paths Weekend

The Black Excellence Gala: Through the Diaspora is an immersive, formal celebration honoring the global legacy, creativity, and resilience of Black people across time and geography. Building upon the foundation of last year’s Black Wall Street tribute to economic empowerment, this year’s gala expands the lens—inviting guests to journey through the African diaspora and witness how history, culture, fashion, and art shape Black excellence today.





This signature evening brings together community leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, artists, designers, and students for a powerful celebration of heritage and innovation. Through curated fashion showcases, artistic expression, and storytelling, the gala highlights the diaspora as a living archive—where ancestral traditions, diasporic influence, and future vision converge.

Guests will experience an elegant night of inspiration and cultural pride, dressed in formal attire that reflects diasporic style—from African textiles and Caribbean influence to contemporary and Afrofuturist expression. The evening also serves a greater purpose, raising funds to support educational access, leadership development, and entrepreneurial pathways for students and underserved communities.





The Black Excellence Gala is both a tribute and a call to action—honoring where we come from while investing boldly in where we are going.