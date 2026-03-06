2026 Paws for a Cause Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Basket includes a bath brush, microfiber towel, hypoallergenic wipes, shampoo and conditioner for dogs.
Starting bid
Enjoy TWO (2) guest passes for Fontanelle, and adorable ceramic bird, and lotion from Bath and Body Works.
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxury manicure, pedicure, or both with this Bisou Nail Salon gift certificate($100 value) and travel lotions to keep your hands soft and smooth.
Starting bid
Have some "ME" time for him or her with this 1 hr session valued at $130. Plus, enjoy some pampering at home with some new body wash and body lotion.
Starting bid
Take your everyday photos and have them turned into a gorgeous piece of art. Winner will receive a high resolution image to be printed as many times as they like. (printer, Walgreens, Shutterfly, etc). Check out Watercolors for donations on FB for examples of the artists work.
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $20 GC for first watch along with hand cream and a lovely Bath and Body Works candle.
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