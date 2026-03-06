Little White Dog Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Little White Dog Rescue Inc

About this event

2026 Paws for a Cause Silent Auction

Pick-up location

15005 Q St, Omaha, NE 68137, USA

Burt's Bees item
Burt's Bees
$25

Starting bid

Basket includes a bath brush, microfiber towel, hypoallergenic wipes, shampoo and conditioner for dogs.

Fontanelle Forest item
Fontanelle Forest
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy TWO (2) guest passes for Fontanelle, and adorable ceramic bird, and lotion from Bath and Body Works.

Bisou Nail Salon item
Bisou Nail Salon
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxury manicure, pedicure, or both with this Bisou Nail Salon gift certificate($100 value) and travel lotions to keep your hands soft and smooth.

Massage Envy item
Massage Envy
$100

Starting bid

Have some "ME" time for him or her with this 1 hr session valued at $130. Plus, enjoy some pampering at home with some new body wash and body lotion.

Printable Pet Watercolor Portrait item
Printable Pet Watercolor Portrait
$25

Starting bid

Take your everyday photos and have them turned into a gorgeous piece of art. Winner will receive a high resolution image to be printed as many times as they like. (printer, Walgreens, Shutterfly, etc). Check out Watercolors for donations on FB for examples of the artists work.

First Watch - then smell item
First Watch - then smell
$25

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $20 GC for first watch along with hand cream and a lovely Bath and Body Works candle.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!