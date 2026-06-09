Little White Dog Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Little White Dog Rescue Inc

About this event

2026 Paws for a Cause Silent Auction

Burt's Bees item
Burt's Bees
$25

Starting bid

Basket includes a bath brush, microfiber towel, hypoallergenic wipes, shampoo and conditioner for dogs.

Bisou Nail Salon item
Bisou Nail Salon
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxury manicure, pedicure, or both with this Bisou Nail Salon gift certificate($100 value) and travel lotions to keep your hands soft and smooth.

Massage Envy item
Massage Envy
$50

Starting bid

Have some "ME" time for him or her with this session valued at $130. Plus, enjoy some pampering at home with some new body wash and body lotion.

Printable Pet Watercolor Portrait item
Printable Pet Watercolor Portrait
$20

Starting bid

Take your everyday photos and have them turned into a gorgeous piece of art. Winner will receive a high resolution image to be printed as many times as they like. (printer, Walgreens, Shutterfly, etc). Check out Watercolors for donations on FB for examples of the artists work.

First Watch - then smell item
First Watch - then smell
$20

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $20 GC for first watch along with hand cream and a lovely Bath and Body Works candle.

Omaha Dog Bar item
Omaha Dog Bar
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy this 10 visit pass for your pup at Omaha Dog Bar. Valued at $100, your dog will love this one of a kind space and you will love the food and drinks available.

The Makery item
The Makery
$40

Starting bid

Bring out your inner artist at The Makery located at 120th and Center. Valued at $75

Heather's Hair Den item
Heather's Hair Den
$100

Starting bid

You won't have to buy hair products for a while with this great donation from Heather L. She has included some of the best dry shampoo, conditioner, paste, anti-frizz, and more. Valued at $285!!

Wine item
Wine
$60

Starting bid

Thank you to Wall to Wall Wine in Papillion for this donation. A bottle of 2020 Chardonnay as well as a crystal glass specifically for this kind of wine. Valued at $105

Winnie Woo Original item
Winnie Woo Original
$50

Starting bid

You could have this Winnie Woo original ! Huge thanks to Winnie Woo for the donation and supporting rescue. This 8x10canvas is valued at $240!

Winnie Woo 16x20 item
Winnie Woo 16x20
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $107, this canvas will be the talk of your home! Who can keep from staring at this wrinkle filled face ?

Nail Care item
Nail Care
$30

Starting bid

Say goodbye to dry boring hands. Win this and get loads of nail polishes, lotions and files

Vanilla and Coconut item
Vanilla and Coconut
$25

Starting bid

Vanilla and coconut all abundant in this bundle. Bubble baths, scrubs, lotions, and oil. Thank you for the donation, Maureen W

All Things Hair and Face item
All Things Hair and Face
$25

Starting bid

There are so many items in this basket! Enjoy a curling wand, brushes, lotions, hair clips, masks, and scrubs. Thank you to Maureen for the donation.

Wags and Wiggles item
Wags and Wiggles
$25

Starting bid

This adorable basket donated by Maureen W has all sorts of goodies. A book, notebook, 1/2 off scooters coupon, 2 clear glasses with dog themes, poop bags, magnet, treats, and kitchen items.

Lip Hydration item
Lip Hydration item
Lip Hydration
$20

Starting bid

Thank you to Maureen W for this great basket filled with all things lips! Gloss, scrubs, masks, and facial pads.

Pedicure Time item
Pedicure Time
$20

Starting bid

Thank you to our donor Maureen W for this basket of pedicure items including foot scrub, files, lotions, and more!

Cute Kitchen item
Cute Kitchen
$15

Starting bid

This cute kitchen basket includes jerky treats, dental sticks, fleece blanket, kitchen towel, and 2 XS bowls for your dog.

Time to Thrive item
Time to Thrive
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this basket filled with goodies for you and your pup. Book, notebook, magnet, inspirational pens, soft dog toy, dental chews, and $50 gift card to The Bookworm! Thank you to The Bookworm, Maureen W, and Dana T , for the donations !

LOVE and LAUGHTER item
LOVE and LAUGHTER
$15

Starting bid

Scented candle from bath and body works, as well as a cute magnet. Thank you Carolyn B for the donation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!