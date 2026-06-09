2026 Paws for a Cause Silent Auction

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Basket includes a bath brush, microfiber towel, hypoallergenic wipes, shampoo and conditioner for dogs.
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Enjoy a luxury manicure, pedicure, or both with this Bisou Nail Salon gift certificate($100 value) and travel lotions to keep your hands soft and smooth.
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Have some "ME" time for him or her with this session valued at $130. Plus, enjoy some pampering at home with some new body wash and body lotion.
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Take your everyday photos and have them turned into a gorgeous piece of art. Winner will receive a high resolution image to be printed as many times as they like. (printer, Walgreens, Shutterfly, etc). Check out Watercolors for donations on FB for examples of the artists work.
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Winner will receive a $20 GC for first watch along with hand cream and a lovely Bath and Body Works candle.
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Enjoy this 10 visit pass for your pup at Omaha Dog Bar. Valued at $100, your dog will love this one of a kind space and you will love the food and drinks available.
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Bring out your inner artist at The Makery located at 120th and Center. Valued at $75
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You won't have to buy hair products for a while with this great donation from Heather L. She has included some of the best dry shampoo, conditioner, paste, anti-frizz, and more. Valued at $285!!
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Thank you to Wall to Wall Wine in Papillion for this donation. A bottle of 2020 Chardonnay as well as a crystal glass specifically for this kind of wine. Valued at $105
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You could have this Winnie Woo original ! Huge thanks to Winnie Woo for the donation and supporting rescue. This 8x10canvas is valued at $240!
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Valued at $107, this canvas will be the talk of your home! Who can keep from staring at this wrinkle filled face ?
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Say goodbye to dry boring hands. Win this and get loads of nail polishes, lotions and files
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Vanilla and coconut all abundant in this bundle. Bubble baths, scrubs, lotions, and oil. Thank you for the donation, Maureen W
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There are so many items in this basket! Enjoy a curling wand, brushes, lotions, hair clips, masks, and scrubs. Thank you to Maureen for the donation.
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This adorable basket donated by Maureen W has all sorts of goodies. A book, notebook, 1/2 off scooters coupon, 2 clear glasses with dog themes, poop bags, magnet, treats, and kitchen items.
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Thank you to Maureen W for this great basket filled with all things lips! Gloss, scrubs, masks, and facial pads.
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Thank you to our donor Maureen W for this basket of pedicure items including foot scrub, files, lotions, and more!
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This cute kitchen basket includes jerky treats, dental sticks, fleece blanket, kitchen towel, and 2 XS bowls for your dog.
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Enjoy this basket filled with goodies for you and your pup. Book, notebook, magnet, inspirational pens, soft dog toy, dental chews, and $50 gift card to The Bookworm! Thank you to The Bookworm, Maureen W, and Dana T , for the donations !
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Scented candle from bath and body works, as well as a cute magnet. Thank you Carolyn B for the donation.
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