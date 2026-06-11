2026 Payment Form: Desire II Inspire & RJW Ministries Summer Sports Educational Mentoring Program

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About this event
The weekly fee for the Desire II Inspire & RJW Ministries Summer Program is $145 per child. Weekly payments are due by 5:00 p.m. on the Friday before each camp week to confirm attendance.
Timely payment is required to reserve your child’s spot for the upcoming week.
Students should attend all weeks within the session they are registered for, as indicated on their completed registration form.
Allows for drop off starting at 7:00 a.m.
Allows for pick up between 5:30 - 6:00 p.m.
Please enter the field trip fee amount provided by the Camp Director. Enter the total amount for all participating students in your family for that week. If no field trip fee has been assigned, leave this field blank or enter $0.
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