Hosted by

Rjw Ministries Incorporated

About this event

2026 Payment Form: Desire II Inspire & RJW Ministries Summer Sports Educational Mentoring Program

3400 Triangle Lake Rd

High Point, NC 27260, USA

Weekly Student Fee (Per Student)
$145

The weekly fee for the Desire II Inspire & RJW Ministries Summer Program is $145 per child. Weekly payments are due by 5:00 p.m. on the Friday before each camp week to confirm attendance.

Timely payment is required to reserve your child’s spot for the upcoming week.

Students should attend all weeks within the session they are registered for, as indicated on their completed registration form.

Early Drop Off Option (Per Student)
$25

Allows for drop off starting at 7:00 a.m.

Late Pick Up Option (Per Student)
$25

Allows for pick up between 5:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Late Fee (Per Student)
$25
A $25 late fee is required if payment is made after the Friday prior to the week of attendance. Both the weekly program fee and the late fee must be paid in full by the end of the day Monday for your child to continue attending camp starting Tuesday. Failure to pay by Monday will result in the student being unable to attend until payment is received.
Weekly Field Trip Fee (if applicable)
Pay what you can

Please enter the field trip fee amount provided by the Camp Director. Enter the total amount for all participating students in your family for that week. If no field trip fee has been assigned, leave this field blank or enter $0.

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