2026 PBG MiniBagani Showcase

This registration ticket is for non-PBG members participating in the 2026 Futures Weekend. Interested in becoming a PBG Member? Click on the PBG Member link.

Registration includes:



• Official event hat

• Official Jersey

• Player Luncheon

The future of Filipino baseball is stepping into the spotlight!

The PBG MiniBagani Showcase is a premier two-day player development experience created specifically for our 12U (Minis) Division. In Filipino culture, a Bagani is a brave warrior, and this event is designed to help young athletes develop the skills, confidence, character, and competitive spirit needed to succeed on and off the field.

More than just a tournament, the MiniBagani Showcase combines professional instruction, player evaluations, and live game competition into one unforgettable experience.