2026 PBG MiniBagani Showcase

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About this event
This registration ticket is for non-PBG members participating in the 2026 Futures Weekend. Interested in becoming a PBG Member? Click on the PBG Member link.
The future of Filipino baseball is stepping into the spotlight!
The PBG MiniBagani Showcase is a premier two-day player development experience created specifically for our 12U (Minis) Division. In Filipino culture, a Bagani is a brave warrior, and this event is designed to help young athletes develop the skills, confidence, character, and competitive spirit needed to succeed on and off the field.
More than just a tournament, the MiniBagani Showcase combines professional instruction, player evaluations, and live game competition into one unforgettable experience.
This registration ticket is for PBG members participating in the 2026 Futures Weekend. Interested in becoming a PBG Member? Click on the PBG Member link.
The future of Filipino baseball is stepping into the spotlight!
The PBG MiniBagani Showcase is a premier two-day player development experience created specifically for our 12U (Minis) Division. In Filipino culture, a Bagani is a brave warrior, and this event is designed to help young athletes develop the skills, confidence, character, and competitive spirit needed to succeed on and off the field.
More than just a tournament, the MiniBagani Showcase combines professional instruction, player evaluations, and live game competition into one unforgettable experience.
This ticket entitles the holder to one (1) admission to the 2026 Luncheon.
Join PBG coaches, staff, and mentors for an informative player luncheon focused on what it truly means to be part of the Philippines Baseball Group family. Players and families will learn about the PBG development pathway, expectations for representing Filipino baseball, and the opportunities available at the high school, college, and professional levels. This interactive session will provide valuable insight into recruiting, player development, leadership, and the steps needed to continue advancing in the game both on and off the field.
Lunch Provided
Player Development & Recruiting Information
High School, College & Professional Baseball Pathways
Building Future Filipino Baseball Leaders
$
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