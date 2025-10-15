2026 PBG Super Sunday Kickoff Event

Your $20 ticket gives you full access to an unforgettable day of sports, entertainment, and community impact at the PBG Super Sunday 2026 Kickoff Event! Here’s what’s included:

🎟️ Automatic Entry into Raffles & Silent Auctions – Your ticket includes raffle entries for a chance to win exciting prizes, including local sports team tickets, memorabilia, and more.

🏈 Super Bowl Viewing Party Access – Experience the big game on the big screen with fellow fans, family, and players in a fun, high-energy atmosphere.

💰 One Play PBG Super Square – Join the football squares fundraiser for more chances to win while supporting a great cause.