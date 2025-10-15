Philippines Baseball Group

Hosted by

Philippines Baseball Group

About this event

2026 PBG Super Sunday Kickoff Event

Private Residence

Hi Jessica! 👋
1 Super Bowl Square
$20

🎟️ What’s Included with Your $20 PBG Super Sunday Ticket

Your $20 ticket gives you full access to an unforgettable day of sports, entertainment, and community impact at the PBG Super Sunday 2026 Kickoff Event! Here’s what’s included:

  • 🎟️ Automatic Entry into Raffles & Silent Auctions – Your ticket includes raffle entries for a chance to win exciting prizes, including local sports team tickets, memorabilia, and more.
  • 🏈 Super Bowl Viewing Party Access – Experience the big game on the big screen with fellow fans, family, and players in a fun, high-energy atmosphere.
  • 💰 One Play PBG Super Square – Join the football squares fundraiser for more chances to win while supporting a great cause.
  • 🌟 Support Youth & Collegiate Baseball – Every ticket directly funds PBG’s 2026 summer season, helping athletes of all backgrounds—especially those in financial need—pursue their baseball dreams.
Add a donation for Philippines Baseball Group

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!