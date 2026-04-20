2026 PE Palooza Merch and Ads

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About this event
Send a personalized message with a theater button to your performer!
Send a permanent rose and message to your favorite performer!
Get your "Better than Broadway" show shirt with class names printed on the back!
Submit a picture and message for your favorite performer or business to have a full page ad printed in the Playbill. Ads must be submitted by May 1.
Submit a picture and message for your favorite performer or business to have a half page ad printed in the Playbill. Ads must be submitted by May 1.
Submit a picture and message for your favorite performer or business to have a quarter page ad printed in the Playbill. Ads must be submitted by May 1.
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