Kardia Christian Academy

Hosted by

Kardia Christian Academy

About this event

2026 PE Palooza Merch and Ads

Button
$1

Send a personalized message with a theater button to your performer!

Rose
$2

Send a permanent rose and message to your favorite performer!

Shirt - CLOSED
$20

Get your "Better than Broadway" show shirt with class names printed on the back!

Playbill Ad- Full Page - CLOSED
$25

Submit a picture and message for your favorite performer or business to have a full page ad printed in the Playbill. Ads must be submitted by May 1.

Playbill Ad- Half Page - CLOSED
$15

Submit a picture and message for your favorite performer or business to have a half page ad printed in the Playbill. Ads must be submitted by May 1.

Playbill Ad- Quarter Page - CLOSED
$10

Submit a picture and message for your favorite performer or business to have a quarter page ad printed in the Playbill. Ads must be submitted by May 1.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!