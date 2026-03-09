Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association

Hosted by

Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association

About this event

2026 Peace Treaty Festival

3073 SE US Hwy 160

Medicine Lodge, KS 67104, USA

Adult Admission All Weekend Wristband-EARLY BIRD PRICING
$30
Available until Aug 31

Your wristband works at the Powwow and all rodeos, as well as admission to the Stockade Museum.

Single event tickets will also be available at the gate.

Adult Admission All Weekend Wristband
$35

Your wristband works at the Powwow and all rodeos, as well as admission to the Stockade Museum.

Single event tickets will also be available at the gate.

Student Admission (K-12) All Weekend Wristband
$15

This includes students from Kindergarten to Senior in High School.
Children 5 & under are free.
Your wristband works at the Powwow and all rodeos, as well as admission to the Stockade Museum.

Single event tickets will also be available at the gate.

Add a donation for Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association

$

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