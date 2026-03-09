2026 Peace Treaty Festival

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Your wristband works at the Powwow and all rodeos, as well as admission to the Stockade Museum.
Single event tickets will also be available at the gate.
Your wristband works at the Powwow and all rodeos, as well as admission to the Stockade Museum.
Single event tickets will also be available at the gate.
This includes students from Kindergarten to Senior in High School.
Children 5 & under are free.
Your wristband works at the Powwow and all rodeos, as well as admission to the Stockade Museum.
Single event tickets will also be available at the gate.
$
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