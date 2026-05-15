2026 Peaches Erie Rotary Charity

About this shop
We only sell quality products from Colorado Companies. C & R Farms is committed to the quality of their fruit. Their Palisades Peaches have been winning the taste buds of countless customers for years. ~10 pounds.
Is a 10 pound box too much? We got you covered. This is an ~5 # bag. We only sell quality products from Colorado Companies. C & R Farms is committed to the quality of their fruit.
8 ounces of Milligan's original pure maple syrup – a classic favorite! Perfect sweet addition to breakfast food or used as a glaze for cooking. Please refrigerate after opening.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!