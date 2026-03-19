Our World at H.O.P.E. Park

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Our World at H.O.P.E. Park

About this event

2026 Peoples Choice Award Votes

400 Lake Dow Rd

McDonough, GA 30252, USA

Peoples Choice #1 Kendall Johnson
$10

Vote for Kendall!

Peoples Choice #2 Lani Demello
$10

Vote for Lani!

People's Choice #3 Khloe McWhorter
$10

Vote for Khloe!

People's Choice #4 Joshua Gay
$10

Vote for Josh!

People's Choice #5 Christina Brown- Beckham
$10

Vote for Christina!

People's Choice #6 Fatima Drammeh
$10

Vote for Fatima!

People's Choice #7 Valeria Vino
$10

Vote for Valeria!

People's Choice #8 Alex McAfee-Dandridge
$10

Vote for Alex!

People's Choice #9 Annabel Edmondson
$10

Vote for Annabel!

People's Choice #10 Thomas Call
$10

Vote for Thomas!

People's Choice #11 Vori Austin
$10

Vote for Vori!

People's Choice #12 Damaya Nesmith
$10

Vote for Damaya!

People's Choice #13 Taylor Winbush
$10

Vote for Taylor!

People's Choice #14 Nnamdi Nnorom Jr
$10

Vote for Nnamdi!

People's Choice #15 Beverly Mize
$10

Vote for Beverly!

People's Choice #16 Elijah Donald's
$10

Vote for Elijah!

People's Choice #17 Mia Parker
$10

Vote for Mia!

People Choice #18 Kyndall Hicks- Blount
$10

Vote for Kyndall!

People's Choice #19 Miracle Turk
$10

Vote for Miracle!

People's Choice #20 Kayden Walden
$10

Vote for Kayden!

People's Choice #21 Jayda Stokes
$10

Vote for Jayda!

People's Choice #22 Lainey Caulder
$10

Vote for Lainey!

People's Choice #23 Daniel Smith
$10

Vote for Daniel!

People's Choice #24 Jinger Richey
$10

Vote for Jinger!

People's Choice #25 Valerie Bunch
$10

Vote for Valerie!

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