2026 People's Hob Nob & Straw Poll Sponsorships

4603 W Colonial Dr

Orlando, FL 32808, USA

Presenting Sponsor – $5,000 (1 Available)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

  • Exclusive recognition as Presenting Sponsor
  • Top-tier logo placement on event webpage, registration page, and major digital materials
  • Prominent logo placement on main event backdrop banner
  • Speaking opportunity (3–5 minutes) during the program
  • Guest recognition at up to three (3) PHCC community meetings
  • Dedicated brand promotion:
    • Minimum three (3) Council e-blasts (500+ recipients each)
    • Minimum four (4) social media posts with business tagged
    • Post-event sponsor spotlight with photos
  • Twenty (20) event tickets
  • Premium display table and branded pop-up banner at event
  • First right of refusal for the next Hob Nob presenting sponsorship
Platinum Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

  • Logo and link on event webpage and registration page
  • Logo placement on event backdrop banner
  • Speaking opportunity (2–3 minutes)
  • Guest recognition at up to two (2) PHCC community meetings
  • Brand promotion:
    • Minimum two (2) Council e-blasts
    • Minimum three (3) social media posts with business tagged
    • One post-event thank-you post with photos
  • Ten (10) event tickets
  • Display table and pop-up banner at event
Gold Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

  • Organization name and link on event webpage and registration page
  • Logo placement on event backdrop banner
  • Organization name listed on Sponsor Recognition List
  • Minimum one (1) Council e-blast mention
  • Minimum two (2) social media posts with business tagged
  • Five (5) event tickets
  • Display table at event
Silver Sponsor – $500
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

  • Logo placement on event backdrop banner
  • Organization name listed on Sponsor Recognition List
  • Three (3) event tickets
  • Shared display table area
Bronze Sponsor – $250
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

  • Organization name listed on Sponsor Recognition List
  • Two (2) event tickets
  • Shared display table area
Vendor Table – $100
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

For outreach only; not a sponsorship

  • One (1) table at the event
  • Two (2) event tickets
  • No logo placement or promotional recognition

