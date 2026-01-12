2026 People's Hob Nob & Straw Poll Sponsorships

Top-tier logo placement on event webpage, registration page, and major digital materials

Speaking opportunity (3–5 minutes) during the program

Guest recognition at up to three (3) PHCC community meetings

Minimum four (4) social media posts with business tagged

Minimum three (3) Council e-blasts (500+ recipients each)

Premium display table and branded pop-up banner at event

First right of refusal for the next Hob Nob presenting sponsorship