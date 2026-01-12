2026 People's Hob Nob & Straw Poll Sponsorships

Presenting Sponsor – $5,000 (1 Available)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
Presenting Sponsor – $5,000 (1 Available)
- Exclusive recognition as Presenting Sponsor
- Top-tier logo placement on event webpage, registration page, and major digital materials
- Prominent logo placement on main event backdrop banner
- Speaking opportunity (3–5 minutes) during the program
- Guest recognition at up to three (3) PHCC community meetings
- Dedicated brand promotion:
- Minimum three (3) Council e-blasts (500+ recipients each)
- Minimum four (4) social media posts with business tagged
- Post-event sponsor spotlight with photos
- Twenty (20) event tickets
- Premium display table and branded pop-up banner at event
- First right of refusal for the next Hob Nob presenting sponsorship
