2026 High Ball Glasses set & Ornaments

$25.00 for set of 2 - 13 ounce clear glasses personalized with a single letter etched on the glass exterior. (See example in picture.) Packaged in box of 2. Please allow 2 weeks production time from order date.
$25.00 for set of 2 - 13 ounce clear glasses personalized with a single letter and last name etched on the glass exterior
Surname will appear in smaller font embedded within the 1st letter of last name. (Example in picture.) Packaged in box of 2. Please allow 2 weeks production time from order date.
1 for $10 Christmas Tree ornament
3 for $25 Christmas Tree ornament
