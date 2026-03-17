Pegasus Media Project

Hosted by

Pegasus Media Project

About this event

2026 PFF Art Market Silent Auction

Blue Nude item
Blue Nude
$35

Starting bid

Mary Therese Davignon - Blue Nude | Water Color & Pastel, 22 in x 16 in

Beach Night Fun item
Beach Night Fun
$35

Starting bid

Alexandria Wesley - Beach Night Fun | Paint & Ink on Paper, 11" x 14"

Untitled item
Untitled
$400

Starting bid

28.5" x 39.5"

Blue Plate Special 2003 item
Blue Plate Special 2003
$50

Starting bid

Karen Pilato - Blue Plate Special 2003 | Color Photo, 13.5" x 10.5", 4/10 matted

3 Figures item
3 Figures
$20

Starting bid

Mary Therese Davignon - 3 Figures | charcoal, 18 x 24

Full Woman item
Full Woman
$30

Starting bid

Mary Therese Davignon - Full Woman | pastel & pencil, 18 x 24

Iron-On item
Iron-On
$30

Starting bid

Aiden Korthof - Iron-On | Ink & Colored Pencil on Paper, 6" x 8"

Shapes of Sound item
Shapes of Sound
$35

Starting bid

Matilda Aparido - Shapes of Sound | Ink on Paper, 6.5" x 9.5"

Cocoon item
Cocoon
$30

Starting bid

Arden Martinez - Cocoon | Ink & Watercolor on Paper, 7.5" x 10"

Insectivorous item
Insectivorous
$35

Starting bid

Alex Hernandez - Insectivorous | Screen Printing, 11" x 13"

Color Studies 2013 item
Color Studies 2013
$85

Starting bid

Spencer Brown-Pearn - Color Studies 2013 | Silkscreen mono prints, 12" x 10", $25ea or group price $85 set

Magnificent Seven Film Poster item
Magnificent Seven Film Poster
$100

Starting bid

Kathryn Yingling - Magnificent Seven Film Poster | Magnificent Seven film poster, 15” x 23”

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!