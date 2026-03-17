2026 PFF Art Market Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Mary Therese Davignon - Blue Nude | Water Color & Pastel, 22 in x 16 in
Starting bid
Alexandria Wesley - Beach Night Fun | Paint & Ink on Paper, 11" x 14"
Starting bid
28.5" x 39.5"
Starting bid
Karen Pilato - Blue Plate Special 2003 | Color Photo, 13.5" x 10.5", 4/10 matted
Starting bid
Mary Therese Davignon - 3 Figures | charcoal, 18 x 24
Starting bid
Mary Therese Davignon - Full Woman | pastel & pencil, 18 x 24
Starting bid
Aiden Korthof - Iron-On | Ink & Colored Pencil on Paper, 6" x 8"
Starting bid
Matilda Aparido - Shapes of Sound | Ink on Paper, 6.5" x 9.5"
Starting bid
Arden Martinez - Cocoon | Ink & Watercolor on Paper, 7.5" x 10"
Starting bid
Alex Hernandez - Insectivorous | Screen Printing, 11" x 13"
Starting bid
Spencer Brown-Pearn - Color Studies 2013 | Silkscreen mono prints, 12" x 10", $25ea or group price $85 set
Starting bid
Kathryn Yingling - Magnificent Seven Film Poster | Magnificent Seven film poster, 15” x 23”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!